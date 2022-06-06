AUD/JPY grinds higher at six-week top after crossing a horizontal hurdle since late March.

Bullish MACD, resistance break directs buyers towards the yearly peak but RSI has limited room before turning overbought.

RBA is likely to hike the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps).

AUD/JPY edges higher around the highest levels since late April, after crossing the 2.5-month-old horizontal hurdle. That said, the cross-currency pair dribbles near 94.90 as traders prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) second rate hike, widely expected to be of 0.25%.

In addition to the pair’s successful break of horizontal resistance, now support around 94.30-40, bullish MACD signals also keep AUD/JPY buyers hopeful.

However, the RSI (14) speedily approaches the overbought territory, suggesting limited upside room for the AUD/JPY prices.

Hence, the pair’s run-up beyond the yearly peak of 95.75 appears difficult, unless the RBA offers a major positive surprise.

Should the quote manage to rise past 95.75, its run-up towards the May 2015 high surrounding 97.30 can’t be ruled out.

Meanwhile, pullback moves need to break the 94.30 support to convince sellers. Even so, 50-DMA and an ascending support line from May 12, respectively around 92.10 and 91.60, could challenge the AUD/JPY bears.

Following that, the pair sellers may aim for the 90.00 psychological magnet ahead of challenging the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of December 2021 to April 2022 upside, around 89.30.

AUD/JPY: Daily chart

Trend: Limited upside expected