- AUD/JPY grinds higher at six-week top after crossing a horizontal hurdle since late March.
- Bullish MACD, resistance break directs buyers towards the yearly peak but RSI has limited room before turning overbought.
- RBA is likely to hike the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps).
AUD/JPY edges higher around the highest levels since late April, after crossing the 2.5-month-old horizontal hurdle. That said, the cross-currency pair dribbles near 94.90 as traders prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) second rate hike, widely expected to be of 0.25%.
In addition to the pair’s successful break of horizontal resistance, now support around 94.30-40, bullish MACD signals also keep AUD/JPY buyers hopeful.
However, the RSI (14) speedily approaches the overbought territory, suggesting limited upside room for the AUD/JPY prices.
Hence, the pair’s run-up beyond the yearly peak of 95.75 appears difficult, unless the RBA offers a major positive surprise.
Should the quote manage to rise past 95.75, its run-up towards the May 2015 high surrounding 97.30 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, pullback moves need to break the 94.30 support to convince sellers. Even so, 50-DMA and an ascending support line from May 12, respectively around 92.10 and 91.60, could challenge the AUD/JPY bears.
Following that, the pair sellers may aim for the 90.00 psychological magnet ahead of challenging the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of December 2021 to April 2022 upside, around 89.30.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|94.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.9
|Daily SMA50
|92.04
|Daily SMA100
|87.99
|Daily SMA200
|85.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.58
|Previous Daily Low
|94.11
|Previous Weekly High
|94.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.03
|Previous Monthly High
|94.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.04
