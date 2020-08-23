AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off key supports towards 76.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY picks up the bids after bouncing off 75.66.
  • A six-week-old ascending trend line, 200-bar SMA and multiple supports from August 06 restrict immediate downside.
  • A three-day-long resistance line lures the short-term buyers despite bearish MACD.

AUD/JPY stays on the front-foot while taking rounds to 75.85, up 0.13% on a day, during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Monday.

The pair recently recovered from the key support area comprising 200-bar SMA, a short-term horizontal rest-area and over a month-long rising trend line. However, an immediate falling trend line from August 19, around 76.00 now, is likely challenging the buyers amid bearish MACD.

If at all the bulls manage to cross 76.00, multiple resistances around 76.15 and 76.40/45 may offer a bumpy road towards July month’s high near 76.90, a break of which will highlight the 77.00 threshold.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 75.60 will be enough for the sellers to refresh the monthly low under 75.10. In doing so, July 30 bottom around 74.80 will be in the spotlight.

Though, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July month upside, respectively near 75.40 and 75.10 can extra filters to the declines.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.86
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 75.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.92
Daily SMA50 75.07
Daily SMA100 72.71
Daily SMA200 72.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.28
Previous Daily Low 75.63
Previous Weekly High 76.68
Previous Weekly Low 75.61
Previous Monthly High 76.88
Previous Monthly Low 73.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood

EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood

EUR/USD is moving higher, attempting recovery amid a better market mood. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and vaccine are battling the virus resurgence in Europe. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty

GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, stable. as markets await developments on the critical job furlough scheme. Another inconclusive round of Brexit talks is weighing on the pound. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD

XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD

Gold is moving up to around $1,950, buoyed by a better market mood that is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited.

Gold News

Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand

Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand

Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.

Read more

WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades

WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades

WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures