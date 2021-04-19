AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off key support confluence towards 84.00

- AUD/JPY picks up bids from intraday low during second consecutive daily drop.
- 100 and 200-SMAs join 50% Fibonacci retracement of late March drop to test sellers.
- Key Fibonacci Retracement, one-month-old horizontal resistance challenge recovery moves.
AUD/JPY takes a U-turn from 83.75 while trimming the intraday losses to 0.30%, around 83.91 by the press time of early Monday.
Following its pullback moves last Thursday, the quote remains pressured. However, a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement, 100-SMA and 200-SMA, near 83.85, recently triggered the pair’s bounce.
Even so, downbeat RSI conditions keep challenging the recovery moves before a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 84.23.
It should also be noted that a clear break above the key Fibonacci retracement level will be challenged by the 84.50 horizontal resistance line established on March 19.
Meanwhile, 83.50 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around the 83.000 threshold can lure the AUD/JPY sellers during the fresh declines. However, any further weakness may target March 24 low near 82.30.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|84.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.75
|Daily SMA50
|83.34
|Daily SMA100
|81.26
|Daily SMA200
|78.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.38
|Previous Daily Low
|84.08
|Previous Weekly High
|84.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.04
|Previous Monthly High
|85.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.63
