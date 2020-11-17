AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces back to 76.00, keeps break of short-term support

- AUD/JPY consolidates the break of 76.22/18 support confluence comprising 50-bar SMA, eight-day-old rising trend line.
- Friday’s low, early November tops can offer intermediate stops before 100/200-bar SMA joint.
- Weekly resistance line adds filters to the bull’s entry.
AUD/JPY retraces from a three-day low to 76.10 during the early Wednesday morning in Australia. The pair fell to 75.89 during Tuesday’s early US session after breaking the short-term SMA and support line, now resistance.
However, the MACD remains bearish and the bounce keeps the key confluence breakdown, which in-turn favors AUD/JPY sellers to keep Friday’s low of 75.75 as an immediate target.
During the quote’s further weakness past-75.75, highs marked during November 04 and 05, near 75.45 can offer intermediate support ahead of highlighting 100 and 200-bar SMA intersection near 75.20.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 76.22 isn’t enough for the AUD/JPY buyers’ re-entry as a falling trend line from November 11, at 76.62 now, offers an additional resistance to watch.
If at all the quote manages to cross 76.62, the latest high of 76.77 and the monthly peak close of 77.10 should return to the charts.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56%
|Today daily open
|76.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.03
|Daily SMA50
|75.46
|Daily SMA100
|75.66
|Daily SMA200
|72.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.77
|Previous Daily Low
|76.03
|Previous Weekly High
|77.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.04
|Previous Monthly High
|76.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats again from 0.7339
The AUD/USD pair has topped around 0.7400 for a second time this month, as the soft tone of equities put a lid to AUD bulls. Eyes turn to Australian Q3 Wage Price Index.
NZD/USD fades recovery moves around 0.6900 as risks battle virus woes
NZD/USD flirts with 0.6900 after bouncing off 0.6875. New Zealand PPI data for Q3 came in mixed, GDT data improved earlier. Rising covid cases dim early optimism led by vaccine hopes.
XAU/USD trades within tight ranges despite downbeat US dollar
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has traded within a tight $1885-$1893(ish) intra-day range on Tuesday. The precious metal currently trades around $2.5 lower, or down just over 0.1%.
Bitcoin welcoming $17,000, crypto bull market at the threshold
The cryptocurrency market continues to have an exciting week, with Bitcoin closing in on $17,000. According to CoinMarketCap, most of the cryptocurrencies have made a positive gain aggregate over the last seven days.
WTI prices pop up above $41 after bouncing up from $40.50 lows
Front-month WTI futures have ticked up during Thursday’s US trading session to return towards $41. The price of the West Texas Intermediate barrel, though, remains slightly negative on the day, after having peaked at $42 on Monday.