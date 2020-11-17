AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces back to 76.00, keeps break of short-term support

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY consolidates the break of 76.22/18 support confluence comprising 50-bar SMA, eight-day-old rising trend line.
  • Friday’s low, early November tops can offer intermediate stops before 100/200-bar SMA joint.
  • Weekly resistance line adds filters to the bull’s entry.

AUD/JPY retraces from a three-day low to 76.10 during the early Wednesday morning in Australia. The pair fell to 75.89 during Tuesday’s early US session after breaking the short-term SMA and support line, now resistance.

However, the MACD remains bearish and the bounce keeps the key confluence breakdown, which in-turn favors AUD/JPY sellers to keep Friday’s low of 75.75 as an immediate target.

During the quote’s further weakness past-75.75, highs marked during November 04 and 05, near 75.45 can offer intermediate support ahead of highlighting 100 and 200-bar SMA intersection near 75.20.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 76.22 isn’t enough for the AUD/JPY buyers’ re-entry as a falling trend line from November 11, at 76.62 now, offers an additional resistance to watch.

If at all the quote manages to cross 76.62, the latest high of 76.77 and the monthly peak close of 77.10 should return to the charts.

AUD/JPY four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 76.11
Today Daily Change -0.43
Today Daily Change % -0.56%
Today daily open 76.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.03
Daily SMA50 75.46
Daily SMA100 75.66
Daily SMA200 72.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.77
Previous Daily Low 76.03
Previous Weekly High 77.1
Previous Weekly Low 75.04
Previous Monthly High 76.52
Previous Monthly Low 73.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

