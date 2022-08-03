- AUD/JPY climbs almost 0.07% as the Asian session begins.
- An ascending wedge in the hourly chart might exert downward pressure on the pair.
- A break above 93.30 will find solid resistance around 93.70-85.
The AUD/JPY snaps four straight days of losses and escalates above the 100-day EMA at 92.73 as the Asian Pacific session begins. On Wednesday, the AUD/JPY started trading near the day’s lows at 91.72 before rallying towards the daily high at 93.225, for a gain of almost 150 pips. At the time of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 93.09.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
In the daily chart, the AUD/JPY trades within the boundaries of a descending channel and sits at the mid-central line, shy of the August 3 high at 93.22. Although the price is above the 100-day EMA, keeping the neutral-to-upwards bias intact, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in bearish territory, signaling sellers could be leaning around the aforementioned area.
A break above 93.23 would pave the way for buyers to test the confluence of the 20 and 50-day EMAs around 93.73-82.
Otherwise, if AUD/JPY buyers struggle and the pair tumbles below 93.00, a fall towards the 100-day EMA at 92.73 is on the cards.
AUD/JPY 1-hour chart
In the near term, the AUD/JPY is neutral to downwards biased. Worth noting that although trending up for the last couple of days, price action formed an ascending-wedge, with bearish implications. Additionally, AUD/JPY sellers are lurking around solid resistance in the 93.31-93.60 area, a confluence of the August 1 high and the 200-hour EMA.
A break below the ascending-wedge bottom trendline will exacerbate a fall towards the daily pivot at 92.70. Once cleared, the cross could tumble towards the confluence of the S1 pivot and the 50-hour EMA at 92.05.
AUD/JPY Key Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.94
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02
|Today daily open
|92.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.76
|Daily SMA50
|93.62
|Daily SMA100
|92.61
|Daily SMA200
|87.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.64
|Previous Daily Low
|90.52
|Previous Weekly High
|95.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.86
|Previous Monthly High
|95.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls struggle around 0.6950 on mixed concerns, Aussie trade numbers eyed
AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6900s, after bouncing off the weekly low, as traders await fresh clues during the initial Asian session on Thursday. Firmer sentiment, US dollar weakness favored bulls but fears surrounding Fed’s aggression, Sino-American tension probe upside moves.
EURUSD: Bearish Megaphone warrants downside break, 1.0100 a critical support
The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after a juggernaut rally from Wednesday’s low at around 1.0130. The asset is oscillating in a 1.0163-1.0172 range but is likely to behave volatile ahead. Also, the asset defended its weekly lows on Wednesday.
Gold turns sideways above $1,760 as investors await US NFP
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves above the immediate cushion of $1,760.00 in the early Asian session. Earlier, the precious metal displayed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of $1,756.00 on Wednesday.
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!