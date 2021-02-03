AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears on the lookout for a test of critical daily support

- AUD/JPY is trapped between support and resistance on the daily time frame.
- Bears are seeking a monthly and weekly time frame pull back.
The following is a top-down analysis that shows the price action related to market stricture. We can see that there are no swing trading opportunities until the price breaks out of the sideways channel.
However, a higher risk opportunity has presented its self on the 4-hour chart, targeting a breakout of the channel's support.
Reserve Bank of Australia's governor Phillip Lowe is speaking at the top of the hour which may provide a catalyst for a setup as it could trigger some price action in the lower time frames.
Monthly chart
There is potential for the price to turn lower for a test of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level and prior resistance.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart offers an opposing candle within the bullish rally that may act as support in a pullback.
Daily chart
The market is trapped in a sideways channel between support and resistance.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart offers a potential opportunity from the M-formation's neckline to the downside if the price manages to complete a 50% mean reversion on a 4-hour closing basis.
That is not to say that the price cannot simply melt from here, considering it has already been rejected at the neckline and prior lows.
However, the wick represents a lower time frame's prospects for the upside, so the wick can be expected to be filled.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD erases losses as Aussie Building Permits surge
AUD/USD trades flat near 0.7612 versus 0.76 early Wednesday. AUD/USD has bounced from session lows, with key economic data painting a positive picture of the Australian housing market. The focus now shifts to the RBA Governor's speech.
Silver eyes to regain $27.00 after the recent pump-and-dump
Silver consolidates Tuesday’s loses, the biggest in six month, while bouncing off weekly bottom. The white metal dropped the most since August the previous day while reversing Monday’s rally on market frenzy.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE’s future is defined by two crucial price levels
Dogecoin had one of the biggest cryptocurrency pumps in less than 48 hours jumping by 1,100% to a new all-time high of $0.087 reaching a total market capitalization of over $9 BL. Although the digital asset plummeted from $0.087 down to $0.03, it is still up 300%.
GameStop just plunged another 50% but a movie is on the way
The short squeeze in GameStop is over buy hey, there's a movie coming right up. GameStop fell all the way to $74 from a short squeeze high on January 28 of $483.00. That's a 4-day intraday high to low decline of 84.7%.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.