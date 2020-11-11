AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears look for ascending triangle confirmation for fresh entries

- AUD/JPY looks for a clear direction inside a bearish chart formation.
- MACD signals favor a downside move but an eight-day-old support line, 100-HMA can challenge the sellers.
- Bulls can aim for September 10 peak after defying the pattern.
AUD/JPY seesaws near 76.75/70 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair stays inside a three-day-old ascending triangle formation.
Considering the bearish MACD signals, AUD/JPY is expected to confirm the downtrend-supporting chart play by declining below the 76.60 immediate support. However, a confluence of 100-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from November 02 will question the pair bears around 76.10 afterward.
In a case where the sellers dominate past-76.10, highs marked during the middle of last week, around 75.40/45 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, AUD/JPY buyers are less likely to look for entries unless witnessing an upside break of the stated pattern’s resistance, at 77.12 now.
Following that, the September 10 high of 77.73 and the 78.00 threshold can offer intermediate halts during the north-run towards the August 31 peak surrounding 78.46.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|76.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.73
|Daily SMA50
|75.55
|Daily SMA100
|75.55
|Daily SMA200
|72.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.82
|Previous Daily Low
|76.25
|Previous Weekly High
|75.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.18
|Previous Monthly High
|76.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Wavers below 0.7300 as covid worries combat vaccine news, stimulus hopes
AUD/USD pokes upper-end of the recent range between 0.7260 and 0.7280. Market sentiment stays mixed as a rise in US cases, hospitalizations probe expectations of virus vaccine, more stimulus. Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations, US inflation, jobless claims can entertain traders.
EUR/USD extends weekly slide to 1.1745
The shared currency maintains its sour tone, falling against the dollar, despite a generally optimistic market. ECB’s Lagarde hinted once again on intervention should the EUR appreciate.
Gold awaits fresh clues to break the monotony below $1,900
Gold prices trade mixed near the September lows, probed on Monday. Risk catalysts remain mostly sluggish as virus woes combat vaccine hopes. Expectations of further monetary easing, absence of a push towards ...
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.
WTI pulls away from 10-week highs, settles near $42
Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday and Tuesday supported as coronavirus vaccine optimism revived hopes for a steady rebound in the global energy demand.