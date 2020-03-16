AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears hold the reins below short-term resistance trendline

- AUD/JPY remains on the back foot near the lowest since early-2009.
- Bearish MACD, failure to cross near-term resistance favor sellers.
- Early-February 2009 high on the Bears’ radar.
AUD/JPY extends the losses to 64.68 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair remains below an eight-day-old falling trend line amid bearish MACD.
As a result, the quote is likely to extend the south-run towards the immediate falling trend line, around 64.00 now.
However, the pair’s further declines below 64.00 might not refrain to target early-February 2009 highs near 62.60/65.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the multi-day-old resistance line, currently at 66.68, is less likely to renew buying interest unless clearing the previous month’s low near 69.40.
Following that, the buyers may aim to challenge the current monthly high near 71.40.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.65
|Today Daily Change
|-2.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.13%
|Today daily open
|66.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.96
|Daily SMA50
|73.06
|Daily SMA100
|73.94
|Daily SMA200
|73.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.74
|Previous Daily Low
|65.2
|Previous Weekly High
|69.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.34
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|67.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles at 1.1170 despite risk-off led
The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains in the 1.1170 price zone, despite the greenback appreciated sharply against most rivals. Wall Street had another Black Monday despite Fed’s massive stimulus measures.
GBP/USD nears 1.22 as dollar demand resurged
A risk-averse environment favours the greenback against its UK rival. COVID-19 deaths in the kingdom jump in last 24-hours, with no new measures announced by the government.
Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus
Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500
Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows.
WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.