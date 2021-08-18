AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears head toward yearly lows below 79.50

- AUD/JPY consolidates losses after the previous session’s heavy sell-off.
- A break below 79.50 invites more selling opportunities for the cross.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a bearish stance.
AUD/JPY edges lower in the Asian session. The pair fell for the consecutive fifth session heading toward yearly lows.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 79.47, down 0.04% for the day.
AUD/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, after making a high at 84.19 on July 6, the AUD/JPY cross-currency pair has been under constant selling pressure. The descending trendline from the top acts as a defence for the bulls.
If price sustained below the intraday low at 79.44 it could fall back to January lows, with the first in line target at 79.20 made on January 28.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD could amplify the downside momentum.
AUD/JPY weekly chart
In doing so, the sellers would test the low made January 5 at 79.01 followed by the 78.70 horizontal support level.
Alternatively, if price starts moving higher, it would march toward the first upside target at the 80.05 horizontal resistance level.
In doing so, the price action suggests further upside for the pair in the coming few sessions.
Next, AUD/JPY bulls would target the 80.50 horizontal resistance level.
A daily close above the mentioned level would open the gates for the high of August 13 at 81.15.
AUD/JPY additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.49
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|79.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.91
|Daily SMA50
|82.24
|Daily SMA100
|83.31
|Daily SMA200
|81.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.25
|Previous Daily Low
|79.33
|Previous Weekly High
|81.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.71
|Previous Monthly High
|84.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 after the heaviest fall since June, UK CPI, FOMC Minutes eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3740 amid a sluggish early Asian session on Wednesday, after dropping the most since June the previous day. Although a lack of fresh catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events probe the pair sellers, risk-off mood and downbeat catalysts for the UK keep the sellers hopeful.
NZD/USD consolidates biggest daily fall since June above 0.6900 with eyes on RBNZ
NZD/USD picks up bids to snap two-day downtrend near the monthly low. NZ PPI raises hopes of RBNZ rate hike even as covid woes challenge policy hawks. Risk-off mood underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand amid a sluggish session.
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
Three reasons why XRP price will reach $3.30
XRP price breaks several significant resistance levels during last week’s 65% spike, transforming them into pivotal support. XRP is not a traditional security under the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act.