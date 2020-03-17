AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish spinning top portrays sellers’ exhaustion

- AUD/JPY remains under pressure for the first consecutive day.
- The candlestick on the daily chart suggests sellers’ exhaustion, a pullback move.
- 5-day SMA, monthly resistance line restrict immediate recovery.
While extending its declines for the third day in a row, AUD/JPY drops to 64.35 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair portrays sellers’ exhaustion on the daily chart suggesting bounces off the short-term support line.
In a case where the bearish MACD drags the quote below the seven-day-old falling trend line, at 63.85, the sellers could take further steps to inch closer towards 63.00 whereas early- February 2009 tops near 62.60 might entertain the sellers afterward.
On the upside, 5-day SMA offers the immediate resistance around 65.10 while the monthly falling trend line, currently near 66.25, can question the bulls then after.
In a case where the buyers manage to cross 66.25 on a daily closing basis, they confirm the short-term bullish technical formation, namely falling wedge, which in turn could trigger the fresh run-up towards the monthly top near 71.40/45.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|64.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.51
|Daily SMA50
|72.85
|Daily SMA100
|73.84
|Daily SMA200
|73.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.38
|Previous Daily Low
|64.05
|Previous Weekly High
|69.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|64.34
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|63.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.07
