AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish spinning top portrays sellers’ exhaustion

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY remains under pressure for the first consecutive day.
  • The candlestick on the daily chart suggests sellers’ exhaustion, a pullback move.
  • 5-day SMA, monthly resistance line restrict immediate recovery.

While extending its declines for the third day in a row, AUD/JPY drops to 64.35 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. Even so, the pair portrays sellers’ exhaustion on the daily chart suggesting bounces off the short-term support line.

In a case where the bearish MACD drags the quote below the seven-day-old falling trend line, at 63.85, the sellers could take further steps to inch closer towards 63.00 whereas early- February 2009 tops near 62.60 might entertain the sellers afterward.

On the upside, 5-day SMA offers the immediate resistance around 65.10 while the monthly falling trend line, currently near 66.25, can question the bulls then after.

In a case where the buyers manage to cross 66.25 on a daily closing basis, they confirm the short-term bullish technical formation, namely falling wedge, which in turn could trigger the fresh run-up towards the monthly top near 71.40/45.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 64.42
Today Daily Change -0.35
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 64.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 70.51
Daily SMA50 72.85
Daily SMA100 73.84
Daily SMA200 73.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 67.38
Previous Daily Low 64.05
Previous Weekly High 69.96
Previous Weekly Low 64.34
Previous Monthly High 74.47
Previous Monthly Low 69.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 65.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 66.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 63.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 62.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 60.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 66.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 68.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 70.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD regains 0.6000, eyes on government/central bank steps to counter coronavirus

AUD/USD regains 0.6000, eyes on government/central bank steps to counter coronavirus

Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, the AUD/USD bears catch a breath as the quote bounces off to 0.6020 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to cross 108.00, trade sentiment stays positive

USD/JPY awaits fresh clues to cross 108.00, trade sentiment stays positive

Having run the happy show, mainly for the US dollar bulls, the USD/JPY buyers await fresh clues while taking rounds to 107.60 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. Japanese trade numbers decorate the economic calendar, global wave to counter the pandemic in focus.

USD/JPY News

New Zealand GDP Fourth Quarter Preview: Three months and an age ago

New Zealand GDP Fourth Quarter Preview: Three months and an age ago

Gross domestic product is expected to fall to 1.8% in the fourth quarter annual measure from 2.3% in the third quarter. On a quarterly basis GDP is predicted to slip to 0.5% from 0.7% in the previous quarter. New Zealand’s economic growth is forecast to decline in the final three months of 2019.

Read more

WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows

WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows

WTI crude came in a stone throw of the 2016 lows on Tuesday in the US session but bounced late in the day and is currently trading in a correction a $26.85bbls with an Asian session low of $26.65bbls and a high of $27.21bbls.

Oil News

Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold: Recovers early lost ground, jumps back above $1500 mark

Gold managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum back above the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures