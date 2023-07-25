- AUD/JPY stalls ahead of breaching the 96.00 level after rallying to a new three-week high at 95.86.
- If the resistance at 96.00 is breached, AUD/JPY could target the year-to-date (YTD) high of 97.67.
- A retreat below the July 10 high at 95.47 could see AUD/JPY accelerate its fall towards the Kijun-Sen line at 95.03, potentially dipping below the 95.00 mark.
AUD/JPY rallies to a new three-week high at 95.86, yet stalls ahead of breaching the 96.00 figure, at around 95.86, following an upside break of the Kijun-Sen line. Hence, the AUD/JPY has resumed its uptrend and trades at 95.66, almost flat as the Asian session begins.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The AUD/JPY uptrend remains intact but faces strong resistance at around 96.00. Traders are bracing for the US Federal Reserve (fed) monetary policy later at around 18:00 GMT and also for the Australian inflation figures, which could trigger a reaction in the pair,
If the AUD/JPY breaks the first resistance at 96.00, the next ceiling level would be the July 5 high at 96.83 before hitting 97.00. Once that level is cleared, the AUD/JPY would be poised to test the year-to-date (YTD) high of 97.67.
Conversely, if AUD/JPY retreats below the July 10 high turned support at 95.47, the pair would accelerate its fall toward the Kijun-Sen line at 95.03 before dipping below the 95.00 figure. Next support emerges at the Tenkan- Sen line at 94.82 as the key support level.
AUD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|95.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.27
|Daily SMA50
|94.18
|Daily SMA100
|91.78
|Daily SMA200
|91.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.53
|Previous Daily Low
|94.88
|Previous Weekly High
|95.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.78
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.28
