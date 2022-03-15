AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Aussie bulls find pullback near 200-EMA at 84.80

- The antipodean is underpinned against the Japanese yen after a pullback near 84.80.
- AUD/JPY has surpassed the 50-period EMA at 85.10, which adds to the upside filters.
- For more validation, the RSI (14) needs to violate 60.00 on the upside.
The AUD/JPY pair has witnessed some significant bids near 85.00 amid an expansion in the risk appetite of investors. The risk barometer ended Tuesday’s session on a positive note and is carry-forwarding Tuesday’s optimism on Wednesday.
On an hourly scale, AUD/JPY is trading in a rising channel in which every pullback towards the lower end is considered as a buying opportunity by the market participants. The upper end of the rising channel is placed from February 23 high at 83.84, while the lower end is marked from February 24 low at 82.01. The cross has found a pullback after a confluence of 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and lower end of the rising channel near 84.80.
The cross has breached a minor trendline placed from March 13 high at 85.82. The pair has also breached the 50-period EMA at 85.10 on the upside, which adds to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 40.00-60.00, which indicates a consolidation phase. For a bullish setup, the RSI (14) needs to violate 60.00. Should this occur, Aussie bulls will get validation from the RSI (14).
For more upside, the risk barometer needs to surpass Tuesday’s high at 85.37. The violation of Tuesday’s high will drive the cross towards March 11 high at 85.89, which will be followed by 21 October 2021 high at 86.25.
On the flip side, bears can dictate levels if the pair slip below Tuesday’s average traded price at 84.92 decisively, which will send the cross to March 15 low at 84.60. Breach of the latter will drag the cross towards March 9 low at 84.16.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|84.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.78
|Daily SMA50
|82.91
|Daily SMA100
|82.8
|Daily SMA200
|82.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.82
|Previous Daily Low
|84.9
|Previous Weekly High
|85.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.81
|Previous Monthly High
|83.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
