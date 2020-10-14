AUD/JPY Price Analysis: All eyes on two-week-old support line ahead of Aussie employment report

- AUD/JPY remains depressed near the lowest in one week after breaking below 100-bar SMA the previous day.
- RBA’s Lowe offered additional burden to the pair ahead of the key Australian jobs data.
- An ascending trend line from September 29 offers immediate support amid bearish MACD.
- A confluence of 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level becomes the key resistance.
AUD/JPY drops to 75.24, down 0.13% intraday, during the initial hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The pair recently weighed down by the dovish comments of RBA Governor Philip Lowe. In doing so, the quote stays heavy below the 100-bar SMA.
Read: RBA Lowe: Cash rate not expected to be raised for at least 3-years
It should, however, be noted that the cautious sentiment ahead of Australia’s September month Employment Change and Unemployment Rate limits the pair’s further downside near the 12-day-old upward sloping trend line. Though, bearish MACD and likely disappointing outcome of the jobs report suggest additional weakness of the AUD/JPY prices.
Read: Australian Employment Preview: September job losses to flag RBA rate cut
That said, the sellers will eye the monthly bottom surrounding 74.90 on a clear downside break of the 75.20 support line. Further, the September 25 high near 74.60 can also act as an intermediate filter during the quote’s declines towards the September month’s low around 74.00.
Meanwhile, 100-bar SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s August-September downside, respectively near 75.35 and 75.70, can restrict AUD/JPY bounce.
However, buyers may get interested in the quote if it manages to cross a joint of 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level around 76.20.
AUD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44%
|Today daily open
|75.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.53
|Daily SMA50
|76.27
|Daily SMA100
|75.4
|Daily SMA200
|72.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.04
|Previous Daily Low
|75.44
|Previous Weekly High
|76.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.96
|Previous Monthly High
|78.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
