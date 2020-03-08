AUD/JPY Price Analysis: All eyes on six-week-old support trendline amid risk-off

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY remains on the back foot near multi-month lows.
  • 10-day SMA offers immediate resistance amid bearish MACD.
  • Oversold RSI conditions challenge further selling below the short-term key support line.

AUD/JPY seesaws around 69.00, following the intra-day low of 68.82, amid the initial Asian session on Monday.

It should be noted that AUD/JPY is considered as the market’s risk barometer and registers declines during times of uncertainty/pessimism. The current fall seems to have taken its clues from the coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities inside the key global economies.

The pair’s sustained trading below 10-day SMA defies Friday’s Doji candlestick formation while signaling further downside.

In doing so, a descending trend line since January 31, 2020, at 68.28 now, grabs the bears’ attention.

However, the quote’s further declines are likely to be challenged by oversold RSI conditions, which if ignored could drag the quote to April 2009 low near 68.15.

Alternatively, a sustained break above 10-day SMA level of 70.57 can avail the monthly top near 71.52 as the next target ahead of confronting the January month low near 72.45.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 69.03
Today Daily Change -1.00
Today Daily Change % -1.43%
Today daily open 70.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.59
Daily SMA50 73.93
Daily SMA100 74.29
Daily SMA200 74.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 70.43
Previous Daily Low 69.58
Previous Weekly High 71.52
Previous Weekly Low 69.46
Previous Monthly High 74.47
Previous Monthly Low 69.38
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 69.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 68.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 70.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 70.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

