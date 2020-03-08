AUD/JPY Price Analysis: All eyes on six-week-old support trendline amid risk-off

- AUD/JPY remains on the back foot near multi-month lows.
- 10-day SMA offers immediate resistance amid bearish MACD.
- Oversold RSI conditions challenge further selling below the short-term key support line.
AUD/JPY seesaws around 69.00, following the intra-day low of 68.82, amid the initial Asian session on Monday.
It should be noted that AUD/JPY is considered as the market’s risk barometer and registers declines during times of uncertainty/pessimism. The current fall seems to have taken its clues from the coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities inside the key global economies.
The pair’s sustained trading below 10-day SMA defies Friday’s Doji candlestick formation while signaling further downside.
In doing so, a descending trend line since January 31, 2020, at 68.28 now, grabs the bears’ attention.
However, the quote’s further declines are likely to be challenged by oversold RSI conditions, which if ignored could drag the quote to April 2009 low near 68.15.
Alternatively, a sustained break above 10-day SMA level of 70.57 can avail the monthly top near 71.52 as the next target ahead of confronting the January month low near 72.45.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.03
|Today Daily Change
|-1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.43%
|Today daily open
|70.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.59
|Daily SMA50
|73.93
|Daily SMA100
|74.29
|Daily SMA200
|74.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.43
|Previous Daily Low
|69.58
|Previous Weekly High
|71.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.46
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Japanese Q4 final GDP data and how could it affect USD/JPY?
While there has been no retrace in the economic data from Japan since preliminary reading, the Final reading is likely to exert additional pressure on the Japanese policymakers. Recently, Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso signaled the government’s readiness to announce further measures.
AUD/USD drops back to revisit near 0.6600 region as coronavirus fears intensify
Following its run-up to 0.6658 on Friday, AUD/USD gaps down to 0.6609, currently around 0.6605, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Coronavirus fears continue to weigh on risk-tone, an increase in cases in the US and Europe are the major worries.
Forex Today: So much for the dollar's safe haven status?
In an unwind in the carry trade, the closing session of the week hammered down the coffin for the US dollar following a surge in risk-off flows into US Treasuries and additional all-time lows in US yields.
Coronavirus update: Italy death toll leaps to 366 amid mass lockdown, markets set to plunge
Several hours after the Italian government decreed the lockdown of around a quarter of its population, it reported a jump in coronavirus deaths and infections. The disease has taken the lives of 366 people, up from 233.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.