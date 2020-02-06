AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Again bounces off 74.00 after RBA Lowe’s speech

- AUD/JPY registers multiple pullbacks from the key horizontal support.
- Bearish MACD, lower high signal further downside towards 200-hour SMA.
- 100/200-day SMAs guard the pair’s near-term upside.
AUD/JPY trades mildly positive to 74.05 by the press time of early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the pair takes another U-turn from one-week-old horizontal support. The pair’s latest moves could be attributed to the RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s speech.
Read: Breaking: RBA's Lowe says economic growth to pick up to 2¾ percent this year and 3 percent over 2021
While the short-term support becomes the key, pair’s lower high formation from early Thursday and bearish MACD favor the sellers.
Hence, a downside break of 74.00 can fetch the quote to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s upside from February 02 to 06, at 73.63 now. Though, a 200-hour SMA level of 73.47 could restrict the quote’s further weakness.
In a case prices keep trading southwards below 200-hour SMA, 73.00 round-figure will be on the bears’ radars.
Alternatively, 100-day and 200-day SMAs limit the pair’s near-term upside around 74.35/40, a break of which could recall 75.00 on the charts.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.05
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|74.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.65
|Daily SMA50
|74.94
|Daily SMA100
|74.34
|Daily SMA200
|74.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.34
|Previous Daily Low
|73.54
|Previous Weekly High
|74.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.46
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
