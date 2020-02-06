AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Again bounces off 74.00 after RBA Lowe’s speech

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/JPY registers multiple pullbacks from the key horizontal support.
  • Bearish MACD, lower high signal further downside towards 200-hour SMA.
  • 100/200-day SMAs guard the pair’s near-term upside.

AUD/JPY trades mildly positive to 74.05 by the press time of early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the pair takes another U-turn from one-week-old horizontal support. The pair’s latest moves could be attributed to the RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s speech.

Read: Breaking: RBA's Lowe says economic growth to pick up to 2¾ percent this year and 3 percent over 2021

While the short-term support becomes the key, pair’s lower high formation from early Thursday and bearish MACD favor the sellers.

Hence, a downside break of 74.00 can fetch the quote to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s upside from February 02 to 06, at 73.63 now. Though, a 200-hour SMA level of 73.47 could restrict the quote’s further weakness.

In a case prices keep trading southwards below 200-hour SMA, 73.00 round-figure will be on the bears’ radars.

Alternatively, 100-day and 200-day SMAs limit the pair’s near-term upside around 74.35/40, a break of which could recall 75.00 on the charts.

AUD/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.05
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 74.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.65
Daily SMA50 74.94
Daily SMA100 74.34
Daily SMA200 74.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.34
Previous Daily Low 73.54
Previous Weekly High 74.6
Previous Weekly Low 72.46
Previous Monthly High 76.34
Previous Monthly Low 72.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD pays a little heed to RBA’s Lowe amid cautious optimism

AUD/USD pays a little heed to RBA’s Lowe amid cautious optimism

AUD/USD remains under pressure while trading around 0.6730 after RBA’s Lowe’s testimony during the early Friday morning in Asia. The RBA Governor Philip Lowe testifies before the House of Representatives’ Standing committee on Economics.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY testing the commitments of the bulls at the critical 110 psychological level

USD/JPY testing the commitments of the bulls at the critical 110 psychological level

USD/JPY is anchored below the 110 handle while traders ponder as to whether equities and risk appetite is wholly justified at this juncture.

USD/JPY News

How to Trade January NFP

How to Trade January NFP

The next 24 hours will be an exceptionally busy one for the financial markets. The latest trade numbers are due from China along with US and Canadian employment reports. The USD extended its gains on Thu against all of the major.

Read more

XAU/USD recovering and approaching 1570/75 resistance zone

XAU/USD recovering and approaching 1570/75 resistance zone

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, gold broke below a bear flag and the market recovered slightly this Thursday. Bulls are forming a base near the 1550 level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures