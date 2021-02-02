AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 200-HMA probes recovery moves around 80.00

- AUD/JPY fades corrective pullback from weekly low, flashed the previous day.
- Strong RSI favors further consolidation of losses but key HMA, short-term falling channel test bulls.
AUD/JPY eases from the intraday top of 80.00 to 79.90 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote steps back ahead of the key HMA while keeping Tuesday’s corrective pullback from one-week low, marked the same day.
Although 200-HMA guards the pair’s immediate upside around the 80.00 threshold, strong RSI conditions suggest the recovery to last longer.
As a result, a downward sloping trend line from Friday, at 80.22 now, will gain the market’s attention.
However, any further upside beyond the near-term important resistance line will challenge the last week’s top near 80.65 while eyeing January’s high surrounding 80.90-95.
Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 28-29 upside, near 79.75, offers immediate support to AUD/JPY trades ahead of the weekly bottom close to 79.55.
In a case where the quote drops below 79.55, a descending support line from Monday, near 79.50, becomes the key before highlighting the 79.00 round-figure and January’s low of 78.85.
AUD/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|79.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.2
|Daily SMA50
|78.91
|Daily SMA100
|77.13
|Daily SMA200
|75.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.21
|Previous Daily Low
|79.69
|Previous Weekly High
|80.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.2
|Previous Monthly High
|80.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.75
