AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 200-day SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci question further downside

- AUD/JPY sellers catch a breath after ruling for five days in a row.
- Prices recently bounced off two-week low, stay below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- An ascending trend line from October offers strong support.
AUD/JPY trades modestly changed to 74.93 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The pair recently dropped to the lowest in two-weeks but 200-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its October-December 2019 rise confined further declines.
With this, the quote may witness some pullback towards 75.00 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 75.40. However, a 21-day SMA level of 75.55 can cap the recovery afterward.
If AUD/JPY prices rally beyond 75.55, the monthly top near 76.30 will be on the bulls’ radar.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 74.70/60 support confluence, comprising 200-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, can drag the pair to a multi-month-old rising support line and 50% Fibonacci retracement, around 74.15/10 now.
In a case where the bears dominate below 74.10, odds of the pair’s revisit to the monthly low near 73.75 can’t be ruled out.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.94
|Today Daily Change
|24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|75.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.65
|Daily SMA50
|74.99
|Daily SMA100
|74.36
|Daily SMA200
|74.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.41
|Previous Daily Low
|75.03
|Previous Weekly High
|76.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.56
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
