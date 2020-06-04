AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 100-week SMA guards immediate upside around 76.00

- AUD/JPY stretches recoveries from 75.50 towards a five-month top of 76.20.
- A sustained break of a 29-month-old falling trend line keeps bulls hopeful.
- March 2019 low to lure the buyers beyond 100-week SMA.
- February 2020 top may question the bear below the said long-term trend line.
AUD/JPY confronts the key 100-week SMA while taking rounds to 75.80 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair earlier broke a falling trend line from January 2018 while bullish MACD signals keep the buyers positive to refresh the yearly top.
Even so, a sustained break above 76.00, comprising the 100-week SMA, will be needed for the quote to challenge January 2020 to near 76.51.
Should the pair remain positive beyond 76.51, March 2019 low near 77.55 will return to the chart.
Meanwhile, the pair’s pullback below the resistance-turned-support line, currently near 75.15, could trigger fresh selling towards the February month’s high of 74.47.
During the AUD/JPY pair’s additional weakness past-74.47, January 2020 low near 72.44 and August 2019 bottom surrounding 70.32 will be the keys to watch.
AUD/JPY weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73%
|Today daily open
|75.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|70.88
|Daily SMA50
|69.07
|Daily SMA100
|70.2
|Daily SMA200
|72.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.77
|Previous Daily Low
|74.41
|Previous Weekly High
|71.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.2
|Previous Monthly High
|71.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD enters NFP day above 0.6900, bulls keep January top on the radar
AUD/USD marks another pullback from the below-0.7000 area with a recent high be 0.6988. Market’s risk-tone sentiment stays positive but optimism seems to fade off-late amid fresh US-China tussle.
USD/JPY: Stays ready to challenge April month top above 109.00
USD/JPY extends recovery from 109.08, prints four-day winning streak. Market’s cautious sentiment during the pre-NFP period, fresh US-China tension weigh on the pair. Also dimming the previous optimism could be the NFP.
XAU/USD rebounds from $1700 and breaks above $1720
Gold printed fresh daily highs after a short-lived correction to $1700 following the beginning of the American session. XAU/USD trades at $1722, the highest since Wednesday’s European session.
Euro: 8 straight days of gains, will NFPs kill the rally?
Euro rallied higher against the US dollar for the eighth consecutive trading day, marking the longest stretch of gains for the currency pair since April 2011. The ECB was widely expected to boost its bond buying program and today, they delivered.
WTI oil recovery stalls below $38 with all eyes on the OPEC+
The recent rally on oil prices seems to have stalled this week, with WTI front-month crude oil futures trading sideways around $37 on Thursday after peaking at $38.15 on Wednesday.