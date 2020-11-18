AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 100-day SMA tests bears near eight-day low

- AUD/JPY stays depressed near the lowest since November 09.
- Receding MACD strength, weakness in trading sentiment weigh on the quote ahead of the Aussie employment data.
AUD/JPY drops to 75.84 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the aussie cross declines for the third day in a row while challenging the 100-day SMA near the lowest in over a week.
A close look at the chart suggests receding upside momentum strength, as signaled by MACD, ahead of the key October monthly jobs report from Australia. Also keeping the pair hopeful is the latest risk-off mood amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.
As a result, a clear downside break of the 75.70 immediate support, comprising 100-day SMA, can drag the quote further south to the late-October tops near 74.95. Though, any further weakness will be challenged by September’s bottom around 73.97.
In a case where AUD/JPY bears refrain from respecting the 73.97 support, the previous month’s low of 73.13 and the 73.00 round-figure could become their favorites.
On the contrary, the 76.00 round-figure and 76.30 can lure countertrend traders before highlighting 76.80 and the monthly peak surrounding 77.10 as resistance.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|76.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.12
|Daily SMA50
|75.45
|Daily SMA100
|75.67
|Daily SMA200
|72.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.58
|Previous Daily Low
|75.9
|Previous Weekly High
|77.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.04
|Previous Monthly High
|76.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|77.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7300 ahead of Aussie employment data
AUD/USD trims Wednesday’s mild gains following a U-turn from 0.7332. Vaccine hopes gain momentum with Pfizer’s 95% effective rate, Aussie-China tussle continues. Australian jobs report for October, virus/vaccine updates will be the key.
GBP/USD drops further from monthly highs and 1.3000 level, but stays in the green on the day
Since failing to break above monthly highs at 1.3315 and dropping below 1.3000, GBP/USD has seen further downside amid a mild USD recovery. The pair still trades with gains on the day, however, amid Brexit optimism and a softer USD.
XAU/USD moving sideways between $1,880 and $1,865
Gold futures remain heavy on Wednesday, with prices dropping for the third day in a row amid a moderate risk-on mood. Bullion prices remain limited below $1,880, with downside attempts contained above $1,860 so far.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP shows convincing setup for a rally towards $0.5
After closing the previous five days in positive territory and testing its highest level since mid-August at $0.3085, XRP staged a technical correction on November 18.
WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics
WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session.