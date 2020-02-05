AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 100/200-day SMA challenge further recovery

- AUD/JPY bulls catch a breath after a three-day winning streak.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement adds to the nearby upside barriers, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers immediate support.
- Bearish MACD, nearness to the key resistances keep sellers hopeful.
AUD/JPY trades modestly changed while taking rounds to 74.10 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The pair surged to the nine-day top on Wednesday but failed to cross the key Moving Averages despite rising for the third consecutive day.
Not only failures to cross 100-day and 200-day SMAs, near 73.30 and 73.40 respectively, bearish MACD also increases the odds of the pair’s pullback after the recent run-up.
In doing so, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s October-December 2019 upside, at 73.58, will be the key to watch as a break of which will recall 73.00 and the latest lows near 72.50.
During the pair’s further declines below 72.50, October 2019 low near 71.70 will gain the bears’ attention.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 73.40 will escalate the pair’s recovery moves towards 75.00 mark whereas 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 75.40 could please the bulls then after.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45%
|Today daily open
|73.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.69
|Daily SMA50
|74.94
|Daily SMA100
|74.34
|Daily SMA200
|74.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.8
|Previous Daily Low
|72.5
|Previous Weekly High
|74.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.46
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6750 ahead of Aussie data dump
AUD/USD registers modest gains while keeping the 0.6740/50 range during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the pair steps forward following the two days of gains amid risk-positive trade sentiment, upbeat US data.
USD/JPY: Greenback firm vs. yen, nearing 110.00 figure
USD/JPY jumped above the main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market entered a risk-on mood. As the spot is spiking up, the run could extend on a break beyond the 109.92 resistance towards the 110.30/49 price zone.
US Dollar - What Makes it the Strongest of Them All
The Dow Jones Industrial Averages is heading back to record highs as the WHO confirmed 3,100 new cases in China over the last 24 hours. There are also two cruise ships quarantined in Asia that is stranding more than 5,000 passengers.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable, trades sub-$1560/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the metal broke below a bear flag weakening the outlook of XAU/USD in the medium term. The level to beat for bears is the 1550 support.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.