AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 10-day EMA, October 2019 low guard immediate upside

- AUD/JPY stays positive while extending the previous day’s gains.
- A descending trend line from November 2019 adds to the resistance.
- Bearish MACD will gain sellers’ attention on the downside break of 70.30.
AUD/JPY gains 0.06% to 71.25 during the early Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair holds onto its recovery from a multi-year low while rising towards a confluence of October 2019 low and 10-day EMA.
Other than 71.70/75 immediate resistance confluence, a downward sloping trend line since November 2019, at 72.05 also acts as the key upside barrier for the pair.
Should there be a clear run-up beyond 72.05 on a daily closing basis, the quote gets the power to challenge the early-February lows near 73.05.
Alternatively, 70.30 and 70.00 could entertain short-term sellers ahead of highlighting the importance of March 2009 levels surrounding 68.50 as supports.
It’s worth mentioning that the MACD is flashing bearish signals and hence any more upside should be watched with caution.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional Important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72%
|Today daily open
|70.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.1
|Daily SMA50
|74.27
|Daily SMA100
|74.4
|Daily SMA200
|74.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.52
|Previous Daily Low
|70.31
|Previous Weekly High
|73.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.38
|Previous Monthly High
|74.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Australian Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?
As mentioned earlier, the recent rate cuts from the Fed and the RBA aren’t the final efforts of respective policymakers to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19). They still have fiscal measures to use. It should also be noted that Australia’s Treasury Secretary recently hinted downbeat impacts of the COVID-19 and bushfires on the economy.
USD/JPY benefits from risk reset, US dollar pullback despite coronavirus fears
USD/JPY extends recovery from five-month low while taking rounds to 107.55 during the early Thu morning in Asia. The USD manages to recover from the one-month low after Fed/US government continues to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) with multiple measures.
3 Reasons Why Risk is Back but its Not Time to Buy
These days, 800, 900 point moves in the stock market have become the norm. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 800 points and today it recuperated all of those losses. The volatility in the market is a reflection ...
WTI looks to settle with modest gains above $47
Crude oil prices gained traction on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to a daily high of $48.40 during the European trading hours. However, with the OPEC+ ministerial panel ending without an agreement, the WTI erased its daily gains and dropped below $47.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.