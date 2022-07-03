AUD/JPY oscillates above 92.00 as odds of a 50 bps rate hike by the RBA advances

- AUD/JPY is balancing above 92.00 on soaring market mood.
- As per the market consensus, the RBA may elevate its interest rates by 50 bps.
- The upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI has supported a rebound in the risk barometer.
The AUD/JPY pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 92.07-92.30 in the early Tokyo session. The risk barometer has turned sideways after displaying a firmer rebound from Friday’s low around 91.50. This has also marked a rebound in the risk-on impulse.
Investors are underpinning the antipodean against the Japanese yen after testing the monthly low on soaring odds of an extreme hawkish tone by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in its July monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. RBA Governor Philip Lowe is likely to hike its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps). This will elevate the OCR to 1.35%.
It is worth noting that the RBA also elevated its interest rates by 50 bps in June. Considering the soaring inflation rate in the aussie economy, a jumbo rate hike looks effective. The aussie agencies have reported the inflation rate for the first quarter of CY2022 at 5.1%.
Apart from the risk-on impulse, the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing Purchase Managers Index (PMI) has also supported aussie. The economic data has landed at 51.7, higher than the estimates and the former release of 50.1 and 48.1 respectively. A higher-than-expected economic data indicate that production activities are operating at a decent pace and the aggregate demand for manufactured products is advancing firmly. The Australian economy is a leading exporter to China and an improvement in Chinese data also supports the antipodean.
On the Tokyo front, the continuation of an ultra-loose monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will weigh pressure on the yen bulls as other nations are suiting up for more rate hike announcements this month. The economy is facing the headwinds of soaring oil and food prices, which have elevated their plain-vanilla inflation rate but not the core Consumer Price Index (CPI).
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|92.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.13
|Daily SMA50
|92.44
|Daily SMA100
|90.43
|Daily SMA200
|86.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.79
|Previous Daily Low
|91.42
|Previous Weekly High
|94.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.42
|Previous Monthly High
|96.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
