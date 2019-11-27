AUD/JPY: On the bids near a week’s high after Australia data

- AUD/JPY stays on the front foot after upbeat Australia Construction Work Done.
- RBA policymakers, trade headlines favored the quote’s recent upside.
- Trade/political headlines will be in the spotlight amid a lack of major data/events at home.
AUD/JPY benefits from the upbeat Australian data while taking the bids to 74.10 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
Australia’s Construction Work Done for the third quarter (Q3) rose past -1.0% expectations and upwardly revised -2.8% prior to -0.4%. Even so, the data showed fifth straight quarterly contraction in the housing number. The Australian dollar (AUD) gains after the data and the AUD/JPY pair portrays the same move.
The pair recently benefited from the upbeat comments via the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) officials, not to forget positive sentiment surrounding the trade deal between the United States (US) and China. RBA’s Deputy Governor Guy Debelle failed to provide any clear policy guidelines while saying that he sees steady wage growth over the next couple of years. On the other hand, RBA Governor Philip Lowe turned down the scope of Quantitative Easing (QE) but stood prepared to take all action if unemployment rises rapidly and inflation falls further.
The trade headlines from the US have been mostly upbeat with President Donald Trump signaling nearness to the much-awaited deal with China. Though, recent stories from South China Morning Post (SCMP) emphasize the need for US action and question the risk-on sentiment.
Even so, the US 10-year treasury yields and the S&P 500 Futures stay positive while taking rounds to 1.75% and 3,144 by the press time.
Looking forward, Comments from the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) board member Makoto Sakurai can offer intermediate moves whereas the US-china trade headlines will keep the driver’s seat.
Technical Analysis
The pair needs to provide a daily closing beyond the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 74.12 while aiming the previous week’s high near 74.32. Further, November 07 low of 74.56 can act as additional resistance that could open gates for the pair’s rise to monthly high near 75.70. Meanwhile, monthly bottom close to 73.35 keeps sellers away.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.06
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|74.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.41
|Daily SMA50
|73.74
|Daily SMA100
|73.56
|Daily SMA200
|75.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.11
|Previous Daily Low
|73.71
|Previous Weekly High
|74.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.49
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro enters Asia holding above the 1.1000 handle
On the daily chart, the euro/dollar currency pair is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Tuesday, the market climbed above the 1.1020 resistance.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2850 as election polls show narrowing gap
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2850 as opinion polls have shown Labour narrowing the gap with the Conservatives after both parties published their manifestos.
USD/JPY: Bulls cheer US-China trade hopes near two-week high
While extending its recent run-up to multi-day high, USD/JPY takes the bids to 109.10 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair closed beyond 200 SMA for the first time since early Nov as the market’s risk sentiment improved further.
Gold: Bulls face a wall of risk-on headlines, although Fed far from hiking
Gold prices are up 0.50% on the day, combatting a robust US dollar and promising trade-deal headlines while gold for December delivery on Comex gained $3.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,460.30 an ounce.
Currencies & Possibility of Thanksgiving Breakouts
It is a holiday week here in the United States and today's muted moves has investors looking forward to a quiet rest of the week for currencies. In 2017 EUR/USD and GBP/USD hit a 1 month high Thanksgiving day.