- AUD/JPY stays under pressure after Japan released inflation, unemployment and industrial production data.
- Risk aversion exerts downside pressure on prices.
- Clues to the phase-one deal, second-tier Aussie data will be in the spotlight.
AUD/JPY fails to recover while taking rounds to 74.10 during Friday’s Asian session. That said, the pair pulled back from one week high during the previous day amid the market’s risk-off moves.
Japan’s November month inflation and October month Unemployment Rate numbers flash positive signs. The headline Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) crossed 0.4% prior and forecast to 0.8% (YoY) while the market’s favorite Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food matched +0.6% consensus versus 0.5% prior. Further, Tokyo CPI ex Food, Energy reprinted the previous +0.7% figure against +0.6% expected while the Unemployment Rate stood unchanged at 2.4%. Additionally, Preliminary readings of October month Industrial Production (YoY) slumped -7.4% versus +1.9% forecast and 1.3% prior whereas the MoM figure dropped below -2.1% expected and +1.7% previous to -4.2%.
Despite mostly mixed economic releases, the AUD/JPY pair showed less reaction to the data as the inflation is still way below the central bank’s 2.0% target and the industrial production declines but overall safe-haven demand favors the Japanese yen (JPY) against the Australian dollar (AUD).
AUD/JPY is considered as the market’s risk barometer. The pair recently took a U-turn from one week high as trade sentiment deteriorated amid the tension between the United States (US) and China. The reason being the US President’s passage of the Hong Kong Act that will have more interference from the US into China’s proclaimed part.
It’s worth mentioning that the US 10-year treasury yield takes round to 1.78%, near the same level where it closed on Wednesday. The same reflects that the market still awaits key trade guidelines to turn pessimistic on the recent US-China tussle.
Investors will now focus on Australia’s Private Sector Credit and HIA New Home Sales figures while having all eyes on the US-China trade/political headlines for near-term direction. Australia’s housing market number could rise to 6.6% from 5.7% while the credit data also indicates recovery to 0.3% versus 0.2% prior.
Technical Analysis
21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 74.35 acts as immediate resistance holding keys to the pair’s further upside towards a 200-day SMA level of 75.42. Alternatively, 50-day SMA and a two-week-old rising trend line limit the pair’s short-term declines around 73.80 and 73.60 respectively.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|74.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.37
|Daily SMA50
|73.74
|Daily SMA100
|73.55
|Daily SMA200
|75.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.3
|Previous Daily Low
|73.89
|Previous Weekly High
|74.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.49
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.
GBP/USD: Sluggish above 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci
GBP/USD stays modestly changed around 1.2915 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair seesaws around 200-hour HMA and 50% Fib retracement of the previous week’s decline.
USD/JPY is vulnerable to a full market response to Trump's signing of HK Act
USD/JPY is flat at the time of writing following a drift to the upside overnight, despite the blatant risks associated with the latest developments in the trade war saga. USD/JPY moved up from a low of just above 109.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.
A China trade conversation with FXStreet senior analyst
For the two sides to have traveled this far I think a breakdown would be unlikely. More importantly it is in the self-interest of both parties that the deal is completed. China’s economy needs the boost that the agreement will provide.