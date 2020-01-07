AUD/JPY now depends on RBA sentiment and/or geopolitical escalations or deescalations

- AUD/JPY bears are taking on the 200-DMA as risk-off themes prevail.
- US/Iran war-cries are unlikely to dissipate any time soon.
- RBA to cut rates on Feb 4th or stay-put?
Febrile markets, with respect to Iran and the US drums of war, is capping US benchmarks below record highs which in turn is giving life to the yen and weighing on the FX market's risk-barometer, AUD/JPY, which now trades below the 200-day moving average.
AUD/JPY is currently trading at 74.50, -0.93% on the day having travelled from a high of 75.26 to a low of 74.37 and within a stone-throw away from 2019's bear-trend technical support level as geopolitical fundamentals kick-in at the start of 2020.
Uncertain times will keep risk appetite at bay and AUD/JPY downside underpinned
Indeed, uncertain times will keep risk appetite at bay which usually supports the yen. However, as we can see, markets are taking the view that neither the US not Iran is about to engage in a full-blown war and that both sides wish to protect their own interests. However, with such a haranguer at the helm in Washington who has promised to retaliate disproportionately to Iran's indignation and possible subsequent retribution, considering the strong likelihood of a counter-attack from Iran, the war-cries are unlikely to dissipate any time soon and that means AUD/JPY should remain as a sell on rallies – especially when you mix in the possibility of a rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia, (RBA).
Will the RBA factor in the fires to Feb interest rate decision?
Economic growth will take a 0.3 percentage point hit over the December and January quarters due to Australia's bushfire crisis, according to the latest analysis from Goldman Sachs. As the Australian bush-fires have raged, financial markets started to price in a higher chance of another 0.25 percentage point interest rate cut next month, up from 45 per cent before Christmas to 53 per cent – February 4 is the next meeting date.
"We expect the RBA to flag downside risks to the outlook from the bushfires in its February Statement on Monetary Policy, but don’t expect the fires to materially impact its central forecasts or policy decision at this stage," Goldman Sachs chief economist Andrew Boak said.
Nevertheless, weak wage growth, drought and forest fires are significant headwinds for the economy. "These factors coupled with the recent recovery of the AUD raise the risk that the RBA will cut rates again at its next policy meeting on February 4," analysts at Rabobank argued who are looking for the downside in the Aussie to continue to around 0.67 on a 3-month view in a start of the year forecast.
AUD/JPY levels
The breach of the 200-day moving average where it meets the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2019 range as first support is concerning. We now have the June lows and confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci (2019 range) down at 74 the figure and 73.80 as the next key downside targets (2019 trendline resistance/turns support). A greater support barrier (since GFC 2009) comes in at the 61.8% Fibonacci (2019 range) between 72 the figure and 72.50. A bullish correction will open 76 the figure, 76.20 and 77.20/50 and the 21-month moving average as the summit of the rising wedge formation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extending its falls amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, as the US dollar is gaining ground. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 55 points while ongoing Mid-East tensions also support the greenback.
GBP/USD reverses gains as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is below 1.3150, reversing gains seen earlier. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Cryptos: Decisive day in the balance between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin retreats in search of a second bullish attempt at the $8000 level. Ethereum wins the first resistance despite Bitcoin's opposition. XRP is doing very well but should do better if it is to gain momentum.
XAU/USD clings to 6.5-year highs
The yellow metal is trading in a bull trend above its main monthly simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is attempting to have a convincing break above the 1560/1600 price zone.
USD/JPY extends recovery breaking above 108.50
US dollar rises further across the board after US data. USD/JPY up for the second day, recovers important technical levels. Economic data from the US came in better-than-expected, helping the upside.