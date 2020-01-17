AUD/JPY: No takers for Aussie despite big beat on China Industrial Production

AUD/JPY is barely moving in response to upbeat China data.

Industrial production bettered estimates by a big margin, indicating the economy likely bottomed out in Q4.

China's Q4 GDP matched estimates, but full-year GDP came in below expectations.

The Aussie dollar, a proxy for China, isn't drawing bids despite a raft of better-than-expected China data released soon before press time.

China's Industrial Production grew 6.9% year-on-year, beating the forecast of a 5.9% growth by a big margin and up from the preceding month's 6.2% print.

Meanwhile, consumer spending, as represented by Retail Sales, rose 8% year-on-year in December, also beating the forecast for a downbeat 7.8% following November's 8% growth.

China's fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth came in at 6% as expected, while the 2019 GDP printed at 6.1%, narrowly missing the forecast of 6.2%.

The big jump in industrial production is added evidence that the world's second-largest economy likely bottomed out in the final quarter of 2019 and could reinforce expectations for a strong performance in 2020.

So far, however, the data has failed to put a bid under the Aussie dollar, leaving the AUD/JPY pair largely unchanged on the day near 75.95. The pair has barely moved in response to the China data.

Markets may be done pricing a potential rebound in China's economy and the optimism on the trade front. The US and China signed the phase-one trade deal earlier this week, the expectations of which kept AUD/JPY and other risky assets better bid throughout the final quarter of 2019.

Technical levels

AUD/JPY Overview Today last price 75.94 Today Daily Change -0.05 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 75.99 Trends Daily SMA20 75.7 Daily SMA50 74.92 Daily SMA100 74.21 Daily SMA200 74.8 Levels Previous Daily High 76.25 Previous Daily Low 75.82 Previous Weekly High 75.71 Previous Weekly Low 73.76 Previous Monthly High 77.45 Previous Monthly Low 73.82 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.09 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.98 Daily Pivot Point S1 75.79 Daily Pivot Point S2 75.59 Daily Pivot Point S3 75.36 Daily Pivot Point R1 76.22 Daily Pivot Point R2 76.45 Daily Pivot Point R3 76.65



