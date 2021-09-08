AUD/JPY: Mildly bid around 81.50 amid mixed concerns

- AUD/JPY snaps two-day downtrend, picks up bids to refresh intraday top.
- Easing virus numbers from Australia, pullback in US Treasury yields underpin latest consolidation.
- Japan’s upbeat GDP fails to entertain traders amid pre-ECB cautious, covid fears and challenges for US stimulus.
- Bears remain hopeful as RBA seems cautiously optimistic, risk catalysts are the key for fresh impulse.
AUD/JPY consolidates the weekly losses while picking up the bids around 81.55, up 0.10% intraday, during early Wednesday. The cross-currency pair dropped the most in two weeks the previous day after the market sensed fears in the RBA tapering and the virus woes, as well as stimulus fears, joined the risk-off mood.
The latest recovery could be linked to a pause in the US 10-year Treasury yields near the two-month high as well as upbeat Japanese data, not to forget the easing coronavirus numbers from Australia and Japan.
The US 10-year Treasury yields drop 0.06 basis points (bps) to 1.365%, taking a breather after a three-day uptrend and crossing the August month’s high.
Australia’s key infected states, namely the New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria report a reduction in the COVID-19 numbers in the last three days, taking down the national total to near 1,500 from 1,760 marked on September 04. On the other hand, Tokyo’s infections also stay 1000 infections, after more than a month of above 1,000 figures.
Even so, the coronavirus woes from the US and stimulus chatters flash negative signals of late. It should be noted that Japan’s Final GDP for Q2 crossed 0.4% forecast and 0.3% prior, to 0.5%, but couldn’t confirm the bullish bias as the nation struggles politically and battles the virus.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction while the Asia–Pacific stocks seesaw after downbeat performance of the Wall Street benchmarks.
On Tuesday, the RBA surprised markets by announcing details of its bond purchase tapering but kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.10%, also maintained the 0.10% target for the April 2024 Australian Government bond, while matching expectations. Even so, the Rate Statement conveyed economic fears due to the virus-led local lockdowns and pushed the Australian dollar towards the south.
Moving on, a light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat. Among them, Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) and covid updates are the key to follow.
Technical analysis
A downside break of a three-week-old rising trend line, coupled with sustained trading below 200-DMA, keeps AUD/JPY bears hopeful unless the quote crosses the 82.10 hurdle.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|81.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.29
|Daily SMA50
|81.11
|Daily SMA100
|82.75
|Daily SMA200
|82.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.99
|Previous Daily Low
|81.29
|Previous Weekly High
|82.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.98
|Previous Monthly High
|81.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounces off previous resistance to regain 1.1850
EUR/USD snaps two-day downtrend, picking up bids around 1.1850 during early Wednesday. That being said, the major currency pair bounces off the previous resistance line from June 25 to print 0.06% intraday gains at the latest.
GBP/USD: Sellers enjoy downside below 50-day SMA at 1.3800
GBP/USD prints minor losses on Wednesday in the Asian session. After falling nearly 90 pips in the overnight session, from the highs of 1.3856, the pair consolidates losses near the lower levels. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a neutral stance.
EUR/USD: Bounces off previous resistance to regain 1.1850
EUR/USD snaps two-day downtrend, picking up bids around 1.1850 during early Wednesday. That being said, the major currency pair bounces off the previous resistance line from June 25 to print 0.06% intraday gains at the latest.
BNB suffers 27% flash crash; where will Binance Coin go from here?
Binance Coin (BNB) seemed well on its way to test a likely new all-time high towards the $700. Instead, BNB experienced a massive -27% drop from $496.23 to $370.14 during the Tuesday trading session.
Rate decisions bury currencies
Central bank meetings are creating more pain than gain for currencies this week. The Australian dollar shot higher immediately after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy announcement but u-turned to end the day sharply lower against the greenback.