AUD/JPY marches towards 89.00 ahead of China Inflation and Australia Employment

- AUD/JPY is approaching 89.00 as BoJ Ueda has supported the continuation of expansionary policy.
- Acceleration in China’s inflation figures would boost hopes of an economic recovery in China.
- Higher rates from the RBA are expected to soften Australian Employment.
The AUD/JPY pair aims to capture the critical resistance of 89.00 in the Asian session. The risk barometer has been meaningfully rising since Monday after the novel Bank of Japan (BoJ) favored continuing a decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy to safeguard the Japanese economy from the cascading effects of a global slowdown.
Considering optimism in AUD/USD, the AUD/JPY pair follows the footprints. The Australian Dollar will likely remain volatile ahead of China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release. As per the estimates, the annual inflation figure would remain stable at 1%. The monthly CPI figure is expected to accelerate by 0.1% vs. a deflation of 0.5% recorded in February.
This gives hope for an economic recovery in China as investors are losing faith in the economic prospects of China despite the dismantling of pandemic controls. A recovery in retail demand would also infuse confidence among firms for deploying more production capacity. Investors should be aware that Australia is China's leading trading partner, and a recovery in China will also strengthen the Australian Dollar.
Later this week, Australia’s Employment data will be keenly watched. According to the estimates, the Australian economy added fresh 20K jobs in March, lower than the former release of 64.6K. Also, the Unemployment Rate will increase to 3.6% from the prior release of 3.5%. It looks like higher rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) are softening the demand for labor. RBA Governor Philip Lowe has already commented that the Australian economy will slow further due to higher interest rates, and inflation will ease further.
Meanwhile, “Australia’s Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned of ‘complex and confronting’ global economic conditions as he prepares to head to Washington for G20 meeting, as reported by Bloomberg.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|88.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.4
|Daily SMA50
|90.22
|Daily SMA100
|90.69
|Daily SMA200
|92.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.76
|Previous Daily Low
|87.92
|Previous Weekly High
|90.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.59
|Previous Monthly High
|92.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|86.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
