AUD/JPY: RBA Lowe’s speech fetches follow-up buying near 88.40

- AUD/JPY has managed to sustain its five-day winning streak.
- RBA’s Lowe seeks more evidence on widespread price pressures before a hawkish response.
- The Japanese yen is going through an intensified sell-off after the BOJ kept interest rates unchanged.
The AUD/JPY pair has rebounded sharply from 88.40 after sensing a decent selling pressure from Tuesday’s high at 88.62. Earlier, the risk barometer continued its five-day winning streak on Tuesday amid the broader sell-off in the Japanese yen.
The cross has witnessed a follow-up buying after a ted hawkish stance in the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s Governor Philip Lowe. RBA’s Lowe has mentioned that the policymakers are keeping an eye on the labor market for signs of rising costs. However, the central bank has also cleared that it won’t respond unless it will find a significant indication of widespread price pressures. It is worth mentioning that RBA has not followed the footprints of other Western leaders and has kept its interest rates unchanged.
The antipodean has also been underpinned against the Japanese yen on rising metal prices in the global market. While Tokyo is a major importer of metals and is facing the heat of higher metal prices.
The Japanese yen is going through intensified sell-off in the market after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its interest rate unchanged at -0.1%. Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to 0.9% from %, much higher than the previous print of 0.5% and market consensus of 0.3%. The major rationale behind the unchanged stance over the interest rates is the print of National CPI below the upside cap of 2%.
For further direction, investors will focus on Tokyo’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers from the Statistics Bureau of Japan, which are due on Thursday.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|88.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.9
|Daily SMA50
|83.29
|Daily SMA100
|82.87
|Daily SMA200
|82.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.5
|Previous Daily Low
|87.84
|Previous Weekly High
|88.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.6
|Previous Monthly High
|83.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|87.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|88.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|88.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
