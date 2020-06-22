AUD/JPY looks to extend recovery despite AUD-bearish comments by RBA's Lowe

- AUD/JPY's extends bounce from session lows despite dovish comments by RBA's Lowe.
- Central bank's chief tries to talk down the Aussie dollar.
- The JPY cross remains bid, tracking the recovery in the US stock index futures.
AUD/JPY's recovery from session lows is gathering pace despite dovish comments by Reserve Bank of Australia's governor Lowe.
The currency pair is currently trading at session highs near 73.02, having gapped lower at 72.71 early Monday.
RBA's Lowe was out on the wires a few minutes before press time, stating that he would like the see the Australian dollar lower and interest rates remain at record lows for years. That Lowe is trying to talk down the AUD is not surprising, given the currency has gained nearly 1,500 pips against the US dollar in the past three months.
So far, Lowe's comments have failed to have any impact on the Aussie pairs. As noted earlier, the pair is trading at session highs and has added more than 10 pips since Lowe's comments hit the wires.
The pair's uptick from session lows could be associated with the S&P futures' recovery. The futures had gapped lower in early trade, possibly due to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the US and Germany over the weekend. Australia, too, reimposed some restrictions in a second-most populous state.
The futures, however, are now trading largely unchanged on the day. However, Australia's ASX 200 is still down by 0.55%.
Technical levels
-
- R3 74.44
- R2 74.13
- R1 73.59
- PP 73.28
-
- S1 72.74
- S2 72.44
- S3 71.89
