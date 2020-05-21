AUD/JPY keeps losses as RBA's Lowe says ready to step up QE if required

- AUD/JPY remains on the defensive following dovish comments by RBA's Lowe.
- Governor Lowe said the bank remains ready to boost bond purchases if needed.
- The US-China trade tension and the resulting risk-off weigh over the AUD in early Asia.
Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) governor Lowe was out on the wires a few minutes before press time expressing willingness to do more, if required.
"The bank remains prepared to scale up bond purchases if necessary," Lowe said while adding that there is a limit to what can be achieved with monetary policy and called fiscal policy crucial.
The central bank's willingness to boost bond purchases could bolster bearish pressures around the Aussie dollar. The AUD/JPY pair is currently trading in the red near 70.60, having hit a low of 70.50 soon before press time.
The pair ran into offers near 71.00 early Thursday after the US stock futures fell, weakening the demand for the growth-linked currencies like the Aussie dollar. The RBA skipped bond purchases for the ninth straight day on Thursday, but that news failed to put a bid under the Aussie dollar.
Moreover, escalating tensions between the US and China and renewed fears of the second wave of coronavirus look to be weighing over the AUD. President Trump accused China of running a massive disinformation campaign and allowing the coronavirus to spread across the globe.
Meanwhile, repeated warnings from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other medical bodies regarding a possible surge in coronavirus cases due to relaxing of social distancing measures have poured cold water over the optimism generated by major nations' plans to reopen economies.
Technical levels
-
- R3 71.99
- R2 71.51
- R1 71.23
- PP 70.75
-
- S1 70.47
- S2 69.99
- S3 69.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces-off 0.6550 even as RBA's Lowe says ready to expand QE
AUD/USD has bounced-off a dip to 0.6550 even though the RBA Governor Lowe said the board is ready to expand QE again if needed. The bearish bias remains intact as Australia-China/ US-Sino trade tensions and rising COVID-19 cases worldwide weigh.
USD/JPY rallies on broad USD strength, as caution trading prevails
Dollar bulls bounce back from the ropes, defending the 99 figure (DXY). USD/JPY tracks the rebound in the US dollar, as the risk sentiment turns sour amid escalating US-China tensions and intensifying coronavirus spread globally.
Gold snaps two-day winning streak to slip below $1,750
Gold prices ease from three-day high around $1,754. The bullion snaps the previous two-day winning streak as the US dollar bounces back from multi-day low amid risk reset. US-China tussle back in focus, virus data also weigh on trading sentiment.
100-day EMA probes WTI bulls at two-month high above $33.50
WTI Futures on NYMEX print mild gains of around 0.45% while nearing the highest since March 13, 2020. Sustained break of four-month-old resistance line keeps buyers hopeful.