AUD/JPY picks up a bid as Australia's jobless rate unexpectedly dips to 6.8%

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/JPY jumps to a session high of 76.78 after Aussie data. 
  • Australia's jobless rate unexpectedly fell in August while participation rate ticked higher. 
  •  The economy added more than 100K jobs, validating RBA's wait-and-watch approach. 

The buying pressure around the AUD/JPY pair has strengthened on strong Australian labor market report. 

The data released at 01:30 GMT showed Australia's jobless rate fell to 6.8% in August from July's 7.5%, beating the expected rise to 7.7% by a big margin. More importantly, the unemployment rate ticked lower, even as the participation rate increased to 64.8% from 64.7%. 

The economy added 111K jobs in August versus expectations for 50K job losses and 114.7K additions in July. However, the majority of job additions came through part-time work. The number of part-time jobs rose by 74.8K and full-time jobs increased by 36.2K. 

Markets, however, are currently focusing on the unexpected decline in the jobless rate. The AUD/JPY pair jumped from 76.47 to 76.78 following the employment report's release and is currently trading near 76.72, representing a 0.10% gain on the day. 

Further gains cannot be ruled out as the data validates the Reserve Bank of Australia's wait and watch approach. In other words, the central bank has little reason to cut rates to a new record low of 0.1% from 0.25% in the short-term. 

That said, the futures on the S&P 500are currently down 0.17%. If the risk aversion worsens, the Japanese yen may draw bids, pushing AUD/JPY lower. Traders, therefore, need to keep an eye on the broader market sentiment. 

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 76.67
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 76.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 77.05
Daily SMA50 76.19
Daily SMA100 74.29
Daily SMA200 72.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.18
Previous Daily Low 76.45
Previous Weekly High 77.74
Previous Weekly Low 76.12
Previous Monthly High 78.46
Previous Monthly Low 75.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 76.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 76.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.82

 

 

GBP/USD bounces off 1.29 amid fresh Brexit hopes

GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after EC president von der Leyen says a Brexit deal is still possible. Earlier, the pound struggled to hold onto 1.29 after the Bank of England signaled it is examining setting negative interest rates. 

EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 after the Fed

EUR/USD is trading below 1.18 after falling to the lowest in a month. The Fed refused to signal imminent stimulus despite painting an uncertain picture of the economy. Jobless claims missed estimates and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.

XAU/USD seems poised to retest $1900 mark

Gold added to its intraday losses and dropped to over one-week lows, around the $1932 region during the early North American session.

How central bank inaction turns to action in currencies and what's next for markets

The Federal Reserve has sent the dollar up, while the Bank of England has triggered a downfall of the pound. Neither changed nor committed to imminent action. What is going on?

WTI off lows, hovers around $40 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

WTI’s (futures on Nymex) retreat from two-week highs of $40.34 stalled just below $39.50, allowing a tepid bounce back around the $40 mark.

