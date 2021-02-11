AUD/JPY in stasis on conflicting signals from commodity and equity markets

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Volatility in stock markets caps gains in the AUD/JPY pair. 
  • Rally in commodities is underpinning the Aussie dollar.

AUD/JPY lacks a clear directional bias, with the rally in commodities restricting the downside in the Aussie dollar, while stock market volatility keeping the bulls at bay. 

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average went on quite a rollercoaster ride, starting the day up more than 100 points at record highs only to turn negative an hour later before recovering back into positive territory," BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien noted in her analysis. 

Further, the rally in the Asian stocks has paused on Thursday, possibly tracking Wall Street's volatile price action. As such, the AUD is struggling to gather upside traction at press time.

However, sellers are not willing to lead the price action either. That's because commodities are rallying on expectations of a faster global economic recovery. Notably, Comex copper advanced to $3.7955 a pound ($8,350 a tonne) on Wednesday to hit the highest level since 2012. Copper is one of Australia's top exports. 

However, the pair may face selling pressure if the rising bond yields weigh over stock markets, boosting demand for the anti-risk yen. 

Technical levels

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 80.79
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 80.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 80.25
Daily SMA50 79.42
Daily SMA100 77.45
Daily SMA200 76.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 81.1
Previous Daily Low 80.76
Previous Weekly High 80.87
Previous Weekly Low 79.54
Previous Monthly High 80.93
Previous Monthly Low 78.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 80.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 80.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 80.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 80.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 81
Daily Pivot Point R2 81.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 81.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

