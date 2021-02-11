AUD/JPY in stasis on conflicting signals from commodity and equity markets

- Volatility in stock markets caps gains in the AUD/JPY pair.
- Rally in commodities is underpinning the Aussie dollar.
AUD/JPY lacks a clear directional bias, with the rally in commodities restricting the downside in the Aussie dollar, while stock market volatility keeping the bulls at bay.
"The Dow Jones Industrial Average went on quite a rollercoaster ride, starting the day up more than 100 points at record highs only to turn negative an hour later before recovering back into positive territory," BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien noted in her analysis.
Further, the rally in the Asian stocks has paused on Thursday, possibly tracking Wall Street's volatile price action. As such, the AUD is struggling to gather upside traction at press time.
However, sellers are not willing to lead the price action either. That's because commodities are rallying on expectations of a faster global economic recovery. Notably, Comex copper advanced to $3.7955 a pound ($8,350 a tonne) on Wednesday to hit the highest level since 2012. Copper is one of Australia's top exports.
However, the pair may face selling pressure if the rising bond yields weigh over stock markets, boosting demand for the anti-risk yen.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|80.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.25
|Daily SMA50
|79.42
|Daily SMA100
|77.45
|Daily SMA200
|76.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.1
|Previous Daily Low
|80.76
|Previous Weekly High
|80.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.54
|Previous Monthly High
|80.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts recovery towards 0.7750 after Biden-Xi phone call
AUD/USD bounces back towards 0.7750 after the Biden-Xi phone call lifts the market mood. The aussie also takes cues from the upbeat comments on the economy from Australia's Treasury Secretary. The S&P 500 futures have erased losses to regain 3,900.
Gold snaps four-day uptrend as risks dwindle amid a quiet session
Gold refreshed intraday low while extending the previous day’s pullback from $1,855. The yellow metal drops for the first time in the last five days as markets turn risk-averse even as Asian majors are on a holiday.
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus
GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.