AUD/JPY ignores China’s weaker than expected Caixin Manufacturing PMI

- AUD/JPY stays mildly positive despite China’s soft private manufacturing activity number.
- Market’s risk-on sentiment seems to have a limited strength amid Japan off.
- Trade headlines will be in the spotlight.
AUD/JPY seems unfazed by the soft reading of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI as it trades near 76.22 during early Thursday.
Following a second positive reading by the official manufacturing activity gauge, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI softened to 51.5 versus 51.7 expected and 51.8 prior. Even so, this marks as the fifth reading above 50.00 mark, the level that differentiates contraction from the expansion, by the private manufacturing gauge.
Read: China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI eases to 51.5 in Dec vs. 51.7 expected, Aussie unfazed
Global markets are currently cheering the US-China trade optimism as both parties are near to signing of the phase-one deal, on January 15 as per the US President Donald Trump. Also increasing the optimism are the trade comments from the US President Trump and White House Adviser Peter Navarro.
It should also be noted that 50 basis points (bps) cut by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) adds to the market’s optimism as it increases the liquidity into the world’s second-largest economy.
As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields are positive around 1.92% whereas S&P 500 Futures also mark 0.20% gains while taking rounds to 3,238.
Looking forward, Japanese markets are off for six days till Monday whereas there are no major Aussie data on the platter to watch. With this, trade headlines and catalysts from China, the largest customer of Australia, will be the key drivers for the AUD/JPY pair.
Technical Analysis
AUD/JPY prices have the immediate support of 10-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line since December 10, around 76.00-75.90, a break of which can drag the pair to 200-day SMA level of 75.00. On the upside, December 27 high of 76.60 acts as nearby resistance to watch.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|76.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.34
|Daily SMA50
|74.76
|Daily SMA100
|73.81
|Daily SMA200
|75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.27
|Previous Daily Low
|75.9
|Previous Weekly High
|77.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.2
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
