AUD/JPY ignores China’s better than forecast inflation data

- AUD/JPY drops despite better than forecast China inflation data.
- Australia’s NAB Business Confidence/Conditions lag behind previous.
- Risk tone remains up as the US-China trade optimism counters geopolitical tension.
AUD/JPY fails to respect China’s upbeat inflation numbers as it declines to 73.70 during early Tuesday.
China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for August beat market consensus as the headline CPI rose above 2.6% to 2.8% (YoY) while also crossing 0.5% consensus with 0.7% MoM figure. Further, PPI YoY fell lesser than -0.9% expected to -0.8%.
Also on the economic calendar are Australia’s August month National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Confidence/Conditions numbers. Both the sentiment figures mark 1 against prior of 4 by the Business Confidence and 2 by the Business Conditions.
Trade sentiment has been upbeat off-late with the US President Donald Trump’s latest comments confirming a talk in the next week, ahead of the key October meeting. The US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently said to plan for discussing currencies at the US-China meet.
At the geopolitical front, Brexit uncertainties prevail as the United Kingdom’s (UK) Parliaments are now closed for five weeks to mid-October with a law restricting no-deal departure for three months but the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson refrains from requesting any Brexit extension to the European Union (EU).
Elsewhere, North Korea test-fires two unidentified projectiles, even after showing readiness to talk with the US during the previous day, whereas the US shows readiness to slap fresh sanction on Turkey due to its purchase of Russia aircraft.
With this, risk tone remains positive and the US 10-year treasury yields extend previous advances to 1.654% by the press time.
Given the absence of Australia/Japan data left for publishing, investors will keep an eye over the trade/political headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
A sustained trading beyond 73.85, comprising a downward-sloping trend-line since April 17, will propel the quote further upwards to 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 74.60, failing to do so can fetch the quote back to 50-day EMA level near 73.25 whereas 72.60/62 support-confluence including 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour and 21-day EMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure, but risks skewed to the upside
The candlestick setup on EUR/USD's daily chart favors an extension of the recovery rally from recent lows near 1.0926. The pair could challenge resistance at 1.1107 in the run-up to Thursday's ECB event.
GBP/USD: Steps back from confirming inverse head-and-shoulders
Having failed to cross a fortnight old rising trend-line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2345 during Tuesday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Cable refrain from confirming a short-term inverse head-and-shoulders bullish formation.
USD/JPY nudges higher as Trump confirms trade talks start next week
USD/JPY is currently trading firmer near 107.40, having traveled from a low of 107.18 on the session so far after the US President Trump said that the US will be talking to China next week and that China wants a deal.
Gold dips below the psychological $1,500 handle
The price of gold is dishevelled as markets focus on the measures by central banks designed to spur growth and as risks from various geopolitics settle down. Spot gold has dropped below the 1500 handle for the first time since late Augst.
US Consumers are Optimistic, Debt Jumps in July
Consumer debt can be a positive or a negative indicator. If households borrow because they are short of cash for everyday needs it can be a sign that home budgets are overextended. American consumer credit rose by $23.29 billion in July.