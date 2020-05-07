AUD/JPY holds onto recovery gains beyond 68.00 after China trade figures

- AUD/JPY snaps five-day losing streak as China exports register a big beat to sluggish forecasts.
- Trade sentiment turns heavy amid US-China tussle, ahead of the key data.
- Japanese traders fail to aptly respond to the risk-off moves during the first trading day of the week.
AUD/JPY takes the bids to 68.20, up 0.41% on a day, after China’s April month trade data pleased buyers during the early Thursday. In doing so, the pair snaps previous five-day drop while also recovers from the two-week low flashed during the early Asian session.
In addition to the upbeat Trade Balance figures, a noticeable increase in Chinese Exports seems to please the Aussie buyers off-late.
Read: China’s April Trade data (USD): Surplus beats estimates as exports unexpectedly rise
Earlier during the day, Australia’s March month trade numbers manage to help the quote recovery initial losses.
Though, the on-going US-China tussle over the trade deal, as well as US allegations on the dragon nation for virus outbreak, likely capped the pair’s upside momentum.
As a result, rise barometers like the US 10-year Treasury yields and Asian stocks register losses, even if mild, during Asia.
Moving on, traders can follow updates over the developing story concerning the US-China tussle. Additionally, US Jobless Claims and the BOE are some of the key events that could offer “Super Thursday” busy sessions.
Technical analysis
While a sustained break of 21-day SMA for the first time in a month keeps the bears directed towards April 21 low surrounding 67.30, a 50-day SMA level of 67.60 can offer intermediate halt during the fall. On the upside, clear trading above 21-day SMA level of 68.64 can propel the quote towards 70.00 and then to April high near 70.15.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|67.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.66
|Daily SMA50
|67.68
|Daily SMA100
|71.16
|Daily SMA200
|72.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.63
|Previous Daily Low
|67.86
|Previous Weekly High
|70.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|68.42
|Previous Monthly High
|70.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|69.19
