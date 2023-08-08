AUD/JPY holds below the 94.00 mark following the mixed Australian/Chinese data

Share:

The AUD/JPY cross struggles to gain and holds below the 94.00 mark during the early Asian session on Monday. The cross currently trades around 93.88, up 0.88% for the day. The cross struggles to gain following the mixed Australian and Chinese data earlier in the day. Investors await the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) for fresh impetus.

In Japan, Household Spending YoY dropped from 4.0% to 4.2% in June, a fourth month of decline. Average Cash Earnings y/y came in at 2.3% from 2.9%, which was worse than the estimated 3.0%. Further detail revealed that households with two or more people spent an average of 275,545 yen ($1,900). This figure could raise concerns about the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) ultra-loose monetary policy.

According to a summary of the opinions of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) released on Monday, one board member said that wages and prices could keep rising at a pace not seen in the past. BoJ policymakers added that it’s necessary to maintain ultra-low interest rates until robust domestic demand and higher wages replace cost-push factors as the primary drivers of price increases and maintain sustainable inflation around its target.

On the Aussie front, Westpac Consumer Confidence in Australia fell to -0.4% in August, down from 2.7% the previous month. Meanwhile, the National Australia Bank's (NAB) Business Conditions for July increased to 10.0 from 9.0 prior and above the market consensus of 8.0. Lastly, the NAB Business Confidence increased to 2.0% from -1.0% estimations and 0.0% prior.

Furthermore, the latest Chinese data release on Tuesday showed that the dollar value of China’s exports YoY in July plunged -14.5%, worse than expectations of -12.5% in June, while Imports dropped -12.4% YoY from -5%. China's trade balance increased to $80.6 billion, exceeding expectations of $70.6 billion and $70.62 billion prior. That said, the mixed economic reading from Australia and China joins the headline about geopolitical tension between Japan and China, which exerts pressure on the China-proxy Australian Dollar (AUD).

Looking ahead, market participants will keep an eye on the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) YoY on Wednesday. Also, Consumer Inflation Expectations for August will be released on Thursday. Traders will find opportunities around the AUD/JPY cross.