AUD/JPY holds above Tuesday's low despite weak Aussie data

- AUD/JPY is flashing red, but is holding above Tuesday's low of 72.52.
- Aussie Construction Work Done (Q4) printed below estimates.
- With equity markets trading risk-averse, the odds appear stackd in favor of a deeper drop in AUD/JPY.
The downside momentum in AUD/JPY looks to have stalled in Asia.
The pair is currently trading near 72.68, representing marginal losses on the day. While the pair is flashing red, it is still holding above the low of 72.52 registered on Tuesday.
Big miss on Aussie data
The data released at 00:30 GMT showed Australia's Construction Work Done (Q4) contracted 3% compared to expectations for a 1% drop and down from the previous quarter's 0.4% growth.
So far, however, the below-forecast construction data, which feeds into the gross domestic product, has failed to move the needle in the Aussie pairs.
The lackluster reaction could be due to the fact that the data is backward-looking. That said, the futures on the S&P 500 have shed moderate gains seen a few minutes ago.
So, the bid tone around the anti-risk Japanese currency may strengthen. Note that the US stocks suffered sharp losses for the second day on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 879 points, having shed over 1,000 points on Monday.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.95
|Today Daily Change
|1.31
|Today Daily Change %
|1.80
|Today daily open
|72.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.57
|Daily SMA50
|74.69
|Daily SMA100
|74.5
|Daily SMA200
|74.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.5
|Previous Daily Low
|72.53
|Previous Weekly High
|74.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.19
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
