AUD/JPY hints at uptick selling

The hourly 50-period SMA broke through the slower 200-period SMA, adding credence to the recent bearish AUD/JPY profile.



From here, if AUD/JPY spot rises closer to the level where the moving averages crossed, then sellers might see it as an opportunity to reenter at a better price. Furthermore, a convincing break through the 50-SMA signals a neutral tone, shifting positive above the 200-SMA.

