- AUD/JPY swallowed up below the 200 4-hour moving average and 21-day moving average.
- Yen is going to be supported against a backdrop of deteriorating economies.
AUD/JPY has fallen away and into a bearish territory below the 200 4-hour moving average and 21-day moving average as global economic risks continue to weigh on the risk sentiment in the markets, supporting the Yen.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is flat in Asia but had fallen from the 74 handle mid-Sep and continues to bleed out at the start of a new month and quarter as markets anticipate a troubling time into year-end, forcing the hands of central banks which could be on the verge of taking unconventional measures to support their domicile economies.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered the expected 25bp cut
Yesterday afternoon the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered the expected 25bp cut to bring its cash rate down to 0.75%. But it was the tone of the commentary that paves the way for future cuts, as analysts at ANZ bank pointed out, presenting an extract from the RBA as follows:
“It is reasonable to expect that an extended period of low-interest rates will be required in Australia to reach full employment and achieve the inflation target. The Board will continue to monitor developments, including the labour market, and is prepared to ease monetary policy further if needed”.
The analysts at ANZ explained that they expect further RBA cuts over coming months, "with the possibility of another move before Christmas dependent on the evolution of the data and overseas developments".
In the same vein, the Yen is going to be supported against a backdrop of deteriorating economies. In today's markets, the US economy presented a dismal picture in the manufacturing sector which caused a run to the Yen - However, the initial knee-jerk reaction might dissolve when the data is properly digested seeings as the Markit’s purchasing managers index, suggested that U.S. manufacturing was not only in expansion in September but also growing at the fastest pace in five months. Indeed, "we’re still well above the 42.9 mark which even the ISM says “generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy”. So, while manufacturing woes are not good news, they do not preclude continued expansion of the U.S. economy," as analysts at
NBF Economics and Strategy noted.
AUD/JPY levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99
|Today daily open
|72.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.28
|Daily SMA50
|72.89
|Daily SMA100
|74.18
|Daily SMA200
|76.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.11
|Previous Daily Low
|72.7
|Previous Weekly High
|73.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.48
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD: Another pullback from 200-bar EMA inside falling wedge
GBP/USD registers another U-turn from the 200-bar exponential moving average (EMA) as it declines to the intra-day low of 1.2283 by the press time of early Asian session on Wednesday. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers additional support.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles
Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.
Dollar Demand Vanishes on Ugly Data
With the exception of euro and sterling, all of the major currencies traded lower today against the greenback with the AUD lead the slide. The RBA cut interest rates for the third time this year to a record low of 0.75%.