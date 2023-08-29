AUD/JPY flirts with two-week high around 94.25-30 area, lacks bullish conviction

- AUD/JPY reverses an Asian session dip to the 94.00 mark, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The optimism over new measures from China continues to lend support to the Aussie.
- Intervention fears, looming recession risks benefit the JPY and cap gains for the cross.
The AUD/JPY cross attracts some dip-buying in the vicinity of the 94.00 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday and turns positive for the third successive day. Spot prices currently trade around the 94.25-94.30 region, or a two-week peak and now look to build on the recent bounce from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues to draw support from the latest optimism led by new measures rolled out by China over the weekend, which boosted investors' confidence. It is worth recalling that China's finance ministry took steps to draw investors back into its battered stock markets and announced on Sunday that the levy charged on stock trading will drop from 0.1% to 0.05% from August 28 – marking the first reduction since 2008. This remains supportive of a generally positive risk tone, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the AUD/JPY cross.
Apart from this, a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) contributes to the Japanese Yen's underperformance and lends some support to spot prices. In fact, the BoJ is the only central bank in the world to maintain negative rates and is expected to stick to its ultra-easy monetary policy settings. The bets were reaffirmed by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Sunday, saying that the underlying inflation in Japan remains a bit below the 2% target, ensuring that the central bank may keep the status quo until next summer.
That said, speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the foreign exchange markets to prop up the domestic currency hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/JPY cross. Furthermore, concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China also contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the China-proxy Aussie. This, along with expectations for another on-hold rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in September, warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|94.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.84
|Daily SMA50
|94.73
|Daily SMA100
|93.12
|Daily SMA200
|91.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.34
|Previous Daily Low
|93.78
|Previous Weekly High
|94.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.83
|Previous Monthly High
|96.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains below 0.6450 amid cautious mood
AUD/USD is consolidating the renewed upside to near 0.6450 in Tuesday's Asian trading. A broad US Dollar pullback and a cautious market mood are leaving the pair confined in a narrow range, awaiting the US jobs data for a fresh impetus.
EUR/USD stays supported above 1.0800 ahead of mid-tier US data
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0800 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair remains on the bull’s radar while defending the previous day’s U-turn amid the ongoing correction in the US Dollar, as traders position for the mid-tier US economic data.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of XAU/USD buyers, US jobs data awaited Premium
Gold is looking to build on the ongoing upswing early Tuesday, having broken the recent consolidative phase to the upside on the first trading day of the week. The extended correction in the United States Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields is helping XAU/USD price move north.
dYdX price eyes 10% losses amid exit liquidity after 6.52 million DYDX token unlocks
dYdX price shows signs of an impending downtrend, and for good reason, considering the network will unleash millions of DYDX tokens to the markets in cliff unlocks. While part of the tokens will go to the community treasury, a huge chunk will go toward liquidity provider and trading rewards.
The Dollar cleared the way up but is short-term overbought
Have the Dollar bulls finally won, or do the sellers still have a chance? The answer may not come until later in the week. The Dollar Index finished with growth for the sixth week in a row, climbing on Friday to its highest since March and trading above 104.