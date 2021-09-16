AUD/JPY flirts near 80.10 on Aussie data, RBA’s cautious tone

AUD/JPY accumulates losses on Thursday’s following a previous day’s decline.

RBA bulletin, Unemployment data and Consumer sentiment plays the pivot role in the Aussie movement.

Yen gains on general risk-off sentiment on its safe-haven appeal.

AUD/JPY refreshes daily lows in Thursday’s Asian session. The pair retreated from the higher levels on RBA cautious approach to China economic performance and the COVID-19 situation.

As of writing, the AUD/JPY is trading at 80.06, down 0.14% for the day.

The pair came under renewed selling pressure after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) today released its quarterly bulletin despite upbeat economic data.

The employment rate dropped by 146K as compared to the market consensus of 90K as per the Australian Bureau of Statistics. However, the ‘ hours worked’ indicators witnesses a huge drop of 3.7% in July. The jobless rate saw a drop of 4.5% in August from 4.9% in June.

The inflation expectations in Australia eased to 3.30% in August from 3.70% in July.

The sentiment was sour after New South Wales, Australia’s largest population state reported a jump in fresh CoVID-19 cases. There were fresh 1351 cases were recorded on Wednesday as compared to 1259 a day earlier.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures was trading at 4,480, up 0.85% for the day.

The Japanese Yen gains on the optimism after a Reuters poll reported that 53% of Japanese firms expected the economy would recover to pre-pandemic levels by end of the financial year 2022.

As for now, market dynamics continue to influence the pair’s performance for the time being.

AUD/JPY additional levels

AUD/JPY Overview Today last price 80.1 Today Daily Change -0.10 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 80.2 Trends Daily SMA20 80.4 Daily SMA50 80.81 Daily SMA100 82.56 Daily SMA200 82.18 Levels Previous Daily High 80.35 Previous Daily Low 79.83 Previous Weekly High 81.99 Previous Weekly Low 80.75 Previous Monthly High 81.58 Previous Monthly Low 77.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 80.03 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.15 Daily Pivot Point S1 79.9 Daily Pivot Point S2 79.61 Daily Pivot Point S3 79.39 Daily Pivot Point R1 80.42 Daily Pivot Point R2 80.65 Daily Pivot Point R3 80.94



