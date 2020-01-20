AUD/JPY: Flashing gains despite risk-off news, 5-day MA caps gains

AUD/JPY is reporting gains amid tensions in the Middle East.

The 5-day moving average (MA) is capping the upside.

China kept one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged.

AUD/JPY is reporting marginal gains at press time, despite tensions in the Middle East, although the upside is being capped by the descending 5-day moving average (MA) at 75.85.

Iraq temporarily halted production on Sunday amid widespread unrest. Meanwhile, Libya's National Oil Corp. declared force majeure after Commander Khalifa Haftar blocked exports at ports under his control, according to Bloomberg.

As a result, oil prices gapped higher in Asia. Even so, the anti-risk Japanese yen failed to draw bids, allowing the AUD/JPY cross to rise from 75.63 to the 5-day MA hurdle at 75.85.

The pair eked out gains, possibly on expectations for peace to prevail in Libya. Following the Commander's Haftar's powerplay, global leaders met in Berlin and agreed that no external forces will be entertained and major powers are "fully committed" to a peaceful resolution in Libya.

China keeps rates unchanged

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) was out on the wires a few minutes before press time, informing markets about its decision to keep the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) unchanged at 4.15% this month, contradicting expectations for a cut to 4.10%.

Meanwhile, the central bank also left the five-year LPR unchanged at 4.80% in January.

So far, however, the rate decision has not had any impact on the Aussie pairs.

Technical levels

AUD/JPY is looking heavy, having faced rejection above 76.00 for the fourth straight day on Friday.

AUD/JPY Overview Today last price 75.82 Today Daily Change 0.08 Today Daily Change % 0.11 Today daily open 75.74 Trends Daily SMA20 75.71 Daily SMA50 74.94 Daily SMA100 74.25 Daily SMA200 74.78 Levels Previous Daily High 76.17 Previous Daily Low 75.71 Previous Weekly High 76.25 Previous Weekly Low 75.56 Previous Monthly High 77.45 Previous Monthly Low 73.82 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.88 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.99 Daily Pivot Point S1 75.58 Daily Pivot Point S2 75.41 Daily Pivot Point S3 75.12 Daily Pivot Point R1 76.04 Daily Pivot Point R2 76.33 Daily Pivot Point R3 76.5



