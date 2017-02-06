AUD/JPY flashing a “Death Cross” signal

AUD/JPY is displaying a “Death Cross” on 4hr charts, which is considered a harbinger of bad things to come.



This technical event happens when a short-term moving average falls below its long-term moving average, in this case a crossover between the 100-period and the 200-period MA.



The existence of a Golden Cross does not in itself justify buying a market. Therefore, only a bounce towards the crossover level would allow traders adhere to the trend at fair valued prices following an otherwise lagging signal.

