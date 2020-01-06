AUD/JPY firming on hard support, markets consolidate in wait-and-see mode

- AUD/JPY consolidates as markets in wait-and-see mode with respect to Iran/US tensions.
- AUD/JPY supported in a rising bearish wedge, fragility in play on fundamentals.
While the world is watching for Iran's response, which many fear could trigger an escalation in tit-for-tat aggression, risk FX, such as AUD/JPY being the market's main barometer, will be volatile on rumours and headlines.
We have seen a range since the start of the year between 76.24 and a low of 74.73. For the start of the week in European and US markets, the cross has stuck to a tighter range of between 74.73 and 75.20. The price has morphed into consolidation as the US dollar firms a touch, both oil and gold gave back some ground and US stocks have firmed on their lows, albeit pressured in slightly negative territory following October's bull run to record highs.
Waiting for a consensus over the geopolitics between the US and Iran
It would seem that the markets can't find a consensus over the geopolitics between the US and Iran. Deescalation has been the word on the street since European leaders have tried to mediate. However, markets will remain on tenterhooks and the overshoot in prices, now correcting, could be a sign of greater moves to come. Taking gold, for example, we can expect an asymmetric response from the Federal Reserve to higher US inflation and inflexion in both the global economy and global geopolitics. While the cross, AUD/JPY, is not necessarily correlated to the yellow metal, it will be adversely affected by the same mentioned scenario.
Looking into the near future in geopolitics, we have the Middle Eastern crisis, the threat of terrorism rearing its very ugly head again, US/Sino trade relations and potential tough trade negotiations between Europe and Great Britain, all for which have the potential to send the cross over a cliff.
AUD/JPY levels
The cliff, just mentioned, is composed of, namely the 200-day moving average where it meets the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2019 range as first support in the first instance ahead of the June lows and confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci (2019 range) down at 74 the figure and 73.80. A great support barrier (since GFC 2009) that WILL be targetted on a catastrophic risk-off event will come in at the 61.8% Fibonacci (2019 range) between 72 the figure and 72.50.
While fundamentals could switch on a de-escalation of the threat of war, the technical picture on the long term charts (rising bearish wedge in a broader downtrend) should be troubling for committed bulls. On the other hand, there are still upside potentials within the pattern so long as the currency support holds. A bullish correction will open 76 the figure, 76.20 and 77.20/50 and the 21-month moving average as the summit of the rising wedge formation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips off the highs amid upbeat US data, heightened Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, off the highs. Markit's final US Services PMI was revised higher. Earlier, the dollar pared its gains related to the killing of Suleimani, a top Iranian general. Tensions remain high.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid US-Iranian threats, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and the greenback is retreating from the highs. The final UK Services PMI beat expectations with 50 points.
First Full Week of FX Trade to Kick Off with a Bang
As January kicks off, profit-taking has been the primary trading theme in FX. For the second day in a row, all of the major currencies traded sharply lower on the back of renewed geopolitical tensions and softer economic data.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.
USD/JPY recovers above 108, struggles to gain traction on falling US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair opened the week with a bearish gap and slumped to its lowest level since early October at 107.77 as the escalating conflict between Iran and the United States allowed the JPY to continue to find demand as a safe-haven.