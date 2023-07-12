AUD/JPY finds barricades around 93.50 as investors hope BoJ to tweak YCC ahead

- AUD/JPY has sensed selling pressure around 93.50 as the BoJ is expected to tweak its YCC.
- Inflation in Japan is becoming more demand-driven due to rising wages and the contribution of higher import prices has started fading.
- Philip Lowe has opened doors for further policy-tightening as the picture of inflation and its outlook is complex.
The AUD/JPY pair is consistently declining for the past five trading sessions as investors are anticipating that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could tweak its Yield Curve Control (YCC) in its upcoming interest rate policy on July 28.
The BoJ has maintained an ultra-dovish monetary policy for a decade considering the fact that overall demand is extremely weak due to which inflation has remained below the desired rate. As inflation in Japan is becoming more demand-driven due to rising wages and the contribution of higher import prices in inflationary pressures has started fading. A recovery in the overall demand could allow BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda to tweak its YCC.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar is struggling to find support despite a hawkish commentary from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe. RBA Lowe has opened doors for further policy-tightening as the picture of inflation and its outlook is complex. Philip Lowe warned that economic growth will remain subdued in the next couple of years.
The RBA has made a fresh amendment to its monetary policy structure. Australian central bank will conduct monetary policy eight times from next year against 11 policy meetings.
Meanwhile, the Australian government is also looking for a new candidate to handle monetary policy operations as the tenure of Philip Lowe will be over soon.
Going forward, investors will focus on forward-year consumer inflation expectations, which will release on Thursday at 1:00 GMT. The economic data is expected to soften to 5.1% vs. the former release of 5.2%.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.35
|Today Daily Change
|-0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|93.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.97
|Daily SMA50
|93.44
|Daily SMA100
|91.51
|Daily SMA200
|91.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.61
|Previous Daily Low
|93.48
|Previous Weekly High
|96.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|94.74
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to June inflation data? – LIVE
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the Change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is forecast to decline from 4% in May to 3.1% in June. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure as investors price in a less aggressive Fed tightening on hopes of easing price pressures.
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.1000 as investors refrain from taking large positions. June Consumer Price Index data from the US will be watched closely due to its potential influence on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 as focus shifts to US inflation report
GBP/USD touched its highest level in 15 months at 1.2970 in the Asian session on Wednesday. With market participants moving to the sidelines ahead of the all-important US inflation report, the pair retreated below 1.2950, erasing its daily gains in the process.
Gold holds above $1,930, awaits US CPI data
Gold price trades modestly higher on the day above $1,930 after having closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 3.9% ahead of US CPI data, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.