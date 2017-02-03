AUD/JPY: faster SMA now above 200-hour

By FXStreet Algorythms
As the AUD/JPY hourly chart illustrates, a cross in the 50-period SMA above the 200-period has been spotted.

In the current scenario, the recently printed low prices are at relatively narrow distance to the SMA juncture which is expected to withstand a collision. Buyers might take advantage of any marginal decline to place their orders.

The risk scenario is a sustained close beyond the 200-SMA.