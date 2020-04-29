AUD/JPY fails to extend gains on above-forecast Aussie inflation

- AUD/JPY is keeping early gains post the better-than-expected Aussie inflation data.
- RBA is unlikely to change its dovish stance due to the uptick in price pressures in Q1.
- Risk-on favors further gains in the AUD/JPY pair.
While the Aussie dollar remains bid, the AUD/JPY pair is struggling to extend gains on the back of a better-than-expected Aussie data released at 01:30 GMT.
The cost of living in Australia, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, rose 2.2% year-on-year in the first quarter, beating expectations for a 2% rise, having increased by 1.8% in the final three months of 2019. The quarter-on-quarter figure came in at 0.3%, versus expectations of a 0.2% rise and down from the previous quarter's 0.7%.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's Trimmed Mean CPI or core inflation rose 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter compared to expectations for an unchanged reading of 0.4%. The annualized figure also bettered estimates by printing at 1.8%.
The AUD/JPY pair rose from 69.31 to 69.55 ahead of the day and is trading around session highs at press time. So far, the pair has failed to cheer the bigger-than-expected rise in inflation.
Moreover, demand-side pressures may have led to a rise price pressures, as Australia witnessed panic buying in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in March. Further, the uptick is likely to be short-lived, as the recent crash in oil prices is likely to send a wave of deflation across the globe.
Put simply, the RBA is unlikely to reassess its dovish stance due to the first quarter inflation figures. That said, the AUD/JPY pair could continue to rise during the day ahead if the global equities trade risk-on, as suggested by the 1% gain in the S&P 500 futures.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|69.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.84
|Daily SMA50
|68.23
|Daily SMA100
|71.53
|Daily SMA200
|72.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.56
|Previous Daily Low
|69.04
|Previous Weekly High
|69.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.29
|Previous Monthly High
|71.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|59.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.14
