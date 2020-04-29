AUD/JPY fails to extend gains on above-forecast Aussie inflation

AUD/JPY is keeping early gains post the better-than-expected Aussie inflation data.

RBA is unlikely to change its dovish stance due to the uptick in price pressures in Q1.

Risk-on favors further gains in the AUD/JPY pair.

While the Aussie dollar remains bid, the AUD/JPY pair is struggling to extend gains on the back of a better-than-expected Aussie data released at 01:30 GMT.

The cost of living in Australia, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, rose 2.2% year-on-year in the first quarter, beating expectations for a 2% rise, having increased by 1.8% in the final three months of 2019. The quarter-on-quarter figure came in at 0.3%, versus expectations of a 0.2% rise and down from the previous quarter's 0.7%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's Trimmed Mean CPI or core inflation rose 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter compared to expectations for an unchanged reading of 0.4%. The annualized figure also bettered estimates by printing at 1.8%.

The AUD/JPY pair rose from 69.31 to 69.55 ahead of the day and is trading around session highs at press time. So far, the pair has failed to cheer the bigger-than-expected rise in inflation.

Moreover, demand-side pressures may have led to a rise price pressures, as Australia witnessed panic buying in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in March. Further, the uptick is likely to be short-lived, as the recent crash in oil prices is likely to send a wave of deflation across the globe.

Put simply, the RBA is unlikely to reassess its dovish stance due to the first quarter inflation figures. That said, the AUD/JPY pair could continue to rise during the day ahead if the global equities trade risk-on, as suggested by the 1% gain in the S&P 500 futures.

Technical levels

AUD/JPY Overview Today last price 69.52 Today Daily Change 0.07 Today Daily Change % 0.10 Today daily open 69.37 Trends Daily SMA20 67.84 Daily SMA50 68.23 Daily SMA100 71.53 Daily SMA200 72.47 Levels Previous Daily High 69.56 Previous Daily Low 69.04 Previous Weekly High 69.01 Previous Weekly Low 67.29 Previous Monthly High 71.52 Previous Monthly Low 59.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 69.36 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.24 Daily Pivot Point S1 69.08 Daily Pivot Point S2 68.79 Daily Pivot Point S3 68.55 Daily Pivot Point R1 69.61 Daily Pivot Point R2 69.85 Daily Pivot Point R3 70.14



