AUD/JPY fails to cheer upbeat Australia Retail Sales near 91.00 amid Japan, China holidays

- AUD/JPY holds lower grounds after reversing from 10 week high the previous day.
- Australia Retail Sales for March rose 0.4%, AiG, S&P Global PMIs came in mixed.
- Markets in Japan and China are off but RBA versus BoJ divergence can keep buyers hopeful.
- Challenges to sentiment from pre-Fed anxiety, banking woes and US default fears weigh on risk-barometer pair.
AUD/JPY remains depressed around 90.85, keeping the previous day’s losses near the highest levels in 2.5 months, even as Australia’s Retail Sales for March manage to print upbeat figures for March early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote portrays a cautious mood ahead of the top-tier data/events. Also challenging the cross-currency pair are the holidays in China and Japan, as well as fears emanating from baking sector fallouts and hawkish central bank bias, backed by the latest surprise from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Australia’s seasonally adjusted Retail Sales for March rose 0.4% versus market expectations of witnessing a 0.2% steady growth number.
Also read: Aussie Retail Sales beats at 0.4% vs. 0.2%
Earlier in the day, Australia’s AiG Industry Index for March rose to 20.1 versus -6.1 prior whereas the AiG Manufacturing and Construction PMIs for the said month dropped to -20.2 and -12.4 respective levels versus -5.8 and 5.6 priors in that order. Further, S&P Global Services PMI for April improved to 53.7 versus 52.6 initial forecasts while the Composite PMI also rose to 53.0 from 52.2 first estimations for the said month.
On a different page, fresh selling of PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp shares triggered banking fears across the board, which in turn exerts downside pressure on the AUD/JPY prices due to the pair’s risk-barometer status. Also portraying the risk-aversion wave is the mildly offered S&P 500 Futures and the downbeat close of Wall Street.
It should be noted that the RBA board members surprised AUD/JPY pair traders the previous day by lifting the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85%. Not only does the RBA announce a 0.25% rate hike but the Aussie central bank also expects further tightening of the monetary policy. That said, the RBA also revised its inflation and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecasts in the latest policy document. Additionally, RBA Governor Philip Lowe repeated that some further tightening may be required to bring inflation back to the 2-3% target within a reasonable timeframe.
Elsewhere, the latest divergence between the RBA and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy outlook seems to propel the AUD/JPY prices. However, Australian trade numbers, China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for April and the risk catalysts will be more important to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Failure to provide a daily closing beyond a downward-sloping resistance line from late October, around 91.30 by the press time, keeps AUD/JPY bears hopeful of revisiting the 100-DMA support surrounding $90.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|91.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.47
|Daily SMA50
|89.57
|Daily SMA100
|90.21
|Daily SMA200
|92.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.44
|Previous Daily Low
|90.86
|Previous Weekly High
|90.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.87
|Previous Monthly High
|90.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares RBA-inspired gains below 0.6700 ahead of Australia Retail Sales, Fed
The AUD/USD pair has continued its sideways performance in a range of 0.6660-0.6670 despite the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported an upbeat Retail Sales data (March). Monthly Retail Sales have accelerated by 0.4%, higher than the consensus and the former release of 0.2%.
EUR/USD bulls struggle within small range near 1.1000 amid pre-Fed anxiety
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.1010 while keeping the previous day’s rebound from the lowest levels in a week amid early Wednesday. The Euro pair aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US data and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Gold bulls flex muscles as Federal Reserve announcements loom
Gold price seesaws at the highest levels in two weeks, making rounds to $2,015-20 during early Wednesday, after rising the most in a month the previous day. The precious metal portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of today’s top-tier United States data.
US White House CEA calls for more stringent tax on crypto mining, this is how much they want
The Biden administration wants crypto miners to pay an amount equal to 30% of their energy costs in tax. The president has cited the "harms they impose on society" to justify the punitive demand. Such an unusual industry-specific penalty would significantly threaten miners' profits and activity in general.
Unclear economic picture difficult for central banks
The situation thus remains very difficult for central banks, further complicated by signs of weakness in the banking industry. First Republic became the third large regional bank in the US to fail, while there have been no more incidents in Europe since Credit Suisse.