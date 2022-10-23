- AUD/JPY is hovering around 95.00 after the release of mixed Aussie PMI data.
- The RBA will determine the size and timing of interest rate hikes on the basis of economic data.
- Japan officials have preferred to restrict themselves from making commentary on intervention in FX.
The AUD/JPY pair has dropped to near the immediate support of 95.00 after facing hurdles around 95.00 in early Tokyo. The asset has picked offers while attempting to test Friday's high at 95.74, where a knee-jerk reaction was recorded.
The IHS Markit has reported mixed Aussie S&P PMI data, which has brought some pressure after an elevation in the risk barometer. The Manufacturing PMI has escalated to 52.8 vs. the projections of 52.5 but lower than the prior release of 53.0. While the Service PMI has dropped sharply to 49.0 against the consensus of 50.5 and the former release of 50.6.
Meanwhile, commentary from Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Economic) at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in Monday Tokyo has weighed responsibility on economic fundamentals. RBA policymaker believes that economic prospects size and timing of rate increase will bank upon incoming data. He further added that the costly US dollar will restrict demand for US goods and commodities.
This week, the Aussie Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be of utmost importance. On an annual basis, the headline CPI figure will accelerate to 6.9% vs. the former release of 6.1%. While a decline to near 1.5% is expected from the prior settlement of the inflation rate at 1.8% on a quarterly basis. This may force the RBA to return to the 50 basis points (bps) rate hike structure.
On the Tokyo front, commentaries on the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s intervention in the currency markets have kept the Japanese yen unnerved. Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Monday that they “Will continue to take appropriate action against excessive, disorderly market moves.” He reiterated that the administration won’t comment on whether BOJ has intervened in the FX market or not. It is worth noting that a knee-jerk move was recorded in the AUD/JPY pair on Friday.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.09
|Today Daily Change
|0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|94.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.26
|Daily SMA50
|94.6
|Daily SMA100
|94.24
|Daily SMA200
|91.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.75
|Previous Daily Low
|92.98
|Previous Weekly High
|95.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.13
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.45
